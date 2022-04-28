A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has been assassinated.

The deceased, Sunday Frank-Oputu, was reportedly shot around 11:50 pm at his residence at Baybridge Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

Frank-Oputu is an indigene of the Igbomotoru community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The commissioner of police in the state, Ben Nebolisa Okolo, assured residents that the police are ensuring that the culprits are swiftly arrested.

A statement issued by the police reads, “On 26 April 2022, at about 2300 hours, gunmen scaled the fence and gained access to the residence of the Hon. Frank Oputu located at No. 1 Jonah road Bay- Bridge, Kpansia, fired several shots at the honourable through the window of his bedroom and fatally injured him.

“The injured victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was confirmed dead.”

The police noted that the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

The police commissioner charged officers to intensify efforts to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

He further re-assured members of the public on the command’s resolve at ensuring the culprits are arrested and brought to book.