Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa State have cited incessant harassment of members to join a confraternity before being recognised to benefit from the party and the poverty level within the fold of the party as reasons why they defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

According to the APC members who announced their intention to defect to the PDP at a meeting with the special adviser to the governor on political matters, High Chief Collins Cocodia, stated that the incessant calls for him alongside others to join their confraternity before being empowered or carried along, were other reasons why they left the party for the PDP.

The spokesman of the defectors, Hon. Fiebai Mbelegberi, noted that the disunity and visionless situation in the state chapter of the APC, alongside self-interest and enrichment purposes of some of its leaders, were other reasons behind their decision to leave the party.

Hon. Mbelegberi acknowledged the achievements of the present PDP administration led by Senator Douye Diri, particularly, the Nembe Unity Bridge, which has been on the lips of all sons and daughters of Nembe.

The director of domestic affairs, Mr John Sambo, who led the returnees to the S.A. Political, expressed happiness that they had come to join the ruling party, and urged them to support the governor whom he said was willing to site more projects in Nembe.

Also speaking, the commissioner for culture and tourism, Hon. Iti Orugbani, expressed hope that the people of Nembe would be more united before the next elections.

High Chief Collins Cocodia while receiving the returnees, urged them to use their capacity to spread the message of the government, and also reach to others who are willing to embrace to open door policy of Governor Douye Diri.

