A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Hon Innocent Ajaelu, has described the recent defection of prominent members of the party and their supporters to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as worrisome.

Ajaelu, who disclosed this to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, attributed the defection to the inability of the APC leadership to be purposeful and focused.

He said, “It is a worrisome situation; I am so sad that members of APC in the state are leaving to the PDP. PDP wasn’t an option. The problem of them leaving the party is tailored towards the leadership of the party in the state.

“Listen to all the defectors in recent time, they spoke about one thing; APC is not purposeful, APC is not focused, there is no directive in APC, there is no ‘we-do-it’. The only thing you hear in APC is ‘I want to do it’.

“So, the defections in APC, as a person that have invested so much in APC, it gives me sleepless nights. What is our strategy of winning Wike and PDP in 2023 when all our strongmen are leaving the APC because of bad leadership?”

Ajaelu, who is former deputy chairman of Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State, described the recent nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise of the party as a scam.

He stated that the APC leadership shouldn’t have been talking about revalidation exercise when the party’s constitution provided for continuous membership registration.

The party chieftain said: “For me, revalidation is not an issue right now whether we participated or not. APC as a body shouldn’t have been talking about revalidation now. What APC should be talking about is what is constitutionally provided, which is continuous membership registration.

“This revalidation to me is a scam. It is a well-planned programme by certain persons in the party to undo their fellow party members. If not, in the constitution of the party, what we have is ongoing registration of members. It is a continuous thing,” he said.