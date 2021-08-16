Former Chairman of Emohua local government area in Rivers State, Sir Lucky Worlu, has accused some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for the age-long face-off between Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his predecessor and minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Worlu, who made the accusation while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, traced the foundation of the face-off to some of the appointments made by Amaechi when he was still serving as the governor of the state.

He expressed regrets that those whose appointments were the main cause of the face-off of the two prominent Ikwerre politicians, turned around to work against the political interest of the former governor.

Worlu who is also an APC chieftain commended some members of the party in the state, who recently defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for exhibiting boldness.