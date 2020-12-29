By KUNLE OLASANMI |

The Core All Progressives Congress Supporters Network (Co-APC-SuN) has warned against plots by some members of he National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

The organisation also demanded the immediate resignation of Senator Ahmed Lawan, as the president of the senate if he cannot address the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Co-APC-SuN, the Senate President, former Borno State governor, Senator Kashim Shettima and Senators from the opposition political parties should be investigated over the allegation.

The publicity secretary of Co-APC-SuN, Alhaji Bala Abubakar, accused some members of the APC of aligning forces with the opposition elements to selfishly exploit the mandate of the APC in their custody.

Abubakar said, ‘’Also, we learnt reliably that these subversive elements within the party fold have concluded plans in alliance with opposition blocs in the parliament to replace President Buhari with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is expected to only serve out the remaining two years of the Buhari Presidency and handover power.

‘’This plot is unacceptable, distasteful, offensive and condemnable to the teeming members of the ruling APC and Nigerians.

‘’It is a veiled agenda to imperil Nigeria’s democracy, cause further anarchy in the polity. We shall not hesitate to use every legal force at our disposal to resist the manic ambition of some desperadoes to govern the country through backdoor tactics, instead of popular ballot.

‘’In the meantime, let us make it abundantly clear to all and sundry that henceforth, we shall fully deploy the instruments at our disposal to closely monitor the political engagements of Sen. Lawan, together with everyone mentioned in the plot to unseat President Buhari.

Anywhere, a shadow of such satanic plots is noticed, we shall take the necessary actions to crush it instantaneously.