The chairman, Senate committee on Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs), Sen Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani) yesterday said the ongoing

registration and revalidation of membership will promote internal

democracy in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She said the exercise will also help the party to check imposition of

candidates for elective offices.

She said with the massive turn out in Adamawa state for the exercise,

APC will soon be the dominant party in the state.

Sen. Aishatu, who spoke after registering in Yola, said the APC leadership was working on the bottom to the top membership structure.

A statement by her media office said, “Registration and revalidation

of party membership is an important step towards laying the foundation

of internal democracy within our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After this exercise, the genuine party members will now elect their leadership. And also they will determine the candidates for various elective posts for future elections.

With this development, they will thereby give no room for imposition of candidates. By so doing, we are building the party from the bottom to the top.

“This is in line with what President Muhammadu Buhari said that we

should build our party from the bottom to the top and not a top to bottom system. This exercise is just confirming that. As far as APC is concerned, the issue of imposition of candidates from Abuja or

wherever will be a thing of the past with this exercise.”

Responding to a question, she said APC is waxing stronger in Adamawa

State with the massive turn out of the people of the state for registration as members of the party.

“As you can see, people are trooping into APC and they will continue to troop into our party. APC is waxing stronger and I think in no time, Adamawa state, in no time will become a one party affair. That is, only APC in the state.

“I am calling on the people of Adamawa state to come out en-masse for

registration as APC members because this is the first step towards achieving internal democracy,” she added.