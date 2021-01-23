By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Ahead of Monday’s commencement of nationwide membership and revalidation drive of All Progressive Congress (APC) Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has charged 36 state chairmen and FCT on the critical roles they have to play as the process commence.

Bello, who chairs women and youth sensitization and mobilization committee said their continued relevance in the party depends on how much they can achieve in sensitizing and mobilizing members to swell the rank of the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

He gave the charge Friday night at a meeting of his committee with States Caretaker Committee chairmen of the party in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Bello said “the State Chairmen that I address today are very necessary because they are in charge with the responsibilities of managing and administering our political activities at the state level.

“There is no how we will be able to move round the states and geopolitical zones without their assistance and participating actively because they know the nooks and crannies in their states.

“They know the leaders, they know the members and together with the various Committees that will be saddled with the responsibilities they need to work harmoniously together and I have the 100% buy-in of all the state chairmen to participate actively in this sensitization, mobilization and education of Nigerians towards the forthcoming exercise.

“This is an exercise that has been done before (registration and revalidation). We are simply rebuilding the party from bottom to up. The number of our membership will determine our strength and I’m calling on all leaders, whether political leaders, religious leaders or any form of leadership position you are occupying to go and mobilize your followers because the number of people you have will determine the strength and your say in any government whatsoever.

“My appeal to every leader across board like I stated earlier, political leaders, professional bodies, religious leaders, women, youths, people living with disabilities that are almost at the age of 18 and above to please mobilize yourselves enmass and go to the various registration units and register as a member of the All Progressives Congress”