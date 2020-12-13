By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has mourned the passage of Chairman, LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah who died penultimate Friday.

Describing the passage as a big loss to the party, the nation and media industry, the party said it received the news with shock and heavy heart.

A statement signed by Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, a member of the APC interim committee, noted that the late publisher was one of its presidential aspirants in 2014 ahead of 2015 general elections who played a remarkable role in the formation of the party and its governance of the country in the last five years.

APC which further described the late Nda-Isaiah as a media icon who set industry standards prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear his demise.

“Nda-Isaiah was a faithful party man, dedicated to the ideals we stood for, and fought for them strongly and passionately.

“In fact, he took the great leap to aﬃrm the ideals he believed in by seeking to be the party’s Presidential ﬂag bearer in our 2014 primary. He was part and parcel of the journey that brought our party to its formation and ultimately the growth we have achieved in the last 6 years.

“Whenever the party gave tasks to Dr. Sam, they were carried out dutifully and with the highest sense of responsibility; this indeed was the classic Sam. A workaholic who was passionate about the growth and development of his community, party and his country.”

“He is forever a reference point for media practitioners in Nigeria. Like the motto of his newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, “For God and Country”, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah was driven by faithfulness to God and patriotism to country in whatever decision he took. And Nigeria, as a country has been better because of Sam.

“The country has lost a man full to the brim of ideas and solutions.

Unfortunately, we have lost him at a time the nation needs his contributions more than ever.

“The Chairman and Members of the Caretaker Committee deeply mourn this great loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the media Industry.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”