A chieftain of All Progressives Congress APC and former senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial district at the upper chamber of National Assembly, Senator John Owan Enor has charged the ruling APC in the state not to give its governorship ticket to candidate without pedigree but the ticket be given to candidate with content and capacity to face any candidate that flies the flag of the opposition PDP.

Owan-Enoh gave the charge yesterday in Calabar while making his intention to pursue his governorship ambition known at the APC party Secretariat at the Mohammed Murtala Highway Calabar

The former reps member for Obubra/Etung federal constituency charged the Party to ensure that any candidate that the APC must present to slug it out in the 2023, governorship elections must be an individual with content, competence with the requisite capacity to run an independent campaign.

He said that the leadership of Party must field a candidate without baggage if it must win election for position of a governor in 2023.

He also charged the Party to ensure that it’s candidate must be an individual with content, competence and has what it takes to run an independent campaign.

The former parliamentarian commended the leadership of the Cross River State APC for throwing the race open for all to participate in the contest adding that the singular decision has freed the party as individuals with competence, capacity can now have opportunity to compete favourably on the platform of the APC.

An initiative which the former parliamentarian said would give the party a Privilege to present the best and credible Candidate to lock horns with the PDP whom he said had been in power and have very powerful politicians among whom they can pick a credible Candidate with capacity to vie for the Guber position.

“As a party we need to see how competitive we can be, we need a solid candidate because he must be tested inside out , we must avoid candidate with baggages

“The Central Zone has remained the most competitive compared to other places, 2023 is not for taking chances ,

APC needs a united party, front and everyone having access to what the party has to offer.

“Let the fight be against the PDP and not among ourselves because Party’s are becoming more interested in how to win elections. We must understand that the margins of wining elections will become narrow.

“As a party we must be concerned about who can match up and square up with the excellent men that the state has had in the past people like Donald Duke,Liyel and Ayade, we must field people who in APC with comparable stature from areas with strength.

“We must make our calculations right in 2023 , electoral laws, BVAS has diminished a lot of powers, the party must be concerned with issues of competence, competitiveness , capacity , content, we must look for someone who has the capacity to run an independent campaign”. The former lawmaker maintained.

The former Chairman of Senate committee on finance and appropriation is the first aspirants jostling to occupy the seat of governor on the platform of the APC who has visited the APC secretariat to make his intention known.

“I thank God that the party changed the decision by throwing the contest open to all otherwise my intention to run for the seat of governor would been done somewhere else than here.” The chieftain of APC said.