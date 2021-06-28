The deputy national publicity secretary of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena, has rallied support for Governor Mai Mama Buni-led National Caretaker Committee of the party, even as he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting tenure extension for the 13-man committee.

The President had approved tenure extension for Governor Buni-led APC caretaker committee after a closed-door meeting where the governor presented the committee’s scorecard to the President last Friday.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja, the APC chieftain said, “Buni’s committee deserves the extension considering how it has stabilized the party and rescued it from life-threatening crisis across the country.”

According to Nabena, President Buhari as the leader of APC who approved the extension also testified that “the party is now back to life.”

On the naming of APC national secretariat after the President, Nabena said President Buhari as the only leader of the governing party at national level deserves all the accolades, adding that “the President’s integrity, leadership style and his contributions to the development of APC deserve every recognition and emulation.”

The APC chieftain, however, called on members and leaders at all levels to give the Buni committee a deserving support in order to totally reposition the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the leadership quality of Governor Buni, Nabena noted that “within eleven months of the committee in the saddle, notable opposition leaders, governor, Senators, House of Representative members and so many other prominent politicians have swelled the fold of APC, giving assurance of better future for the party.

“Also, it is remarkable that the Caretaker committee under governor Buni inherited liability of unpaid legal fees to the tune of N340 million, but successfully negotiated and brought down the fees to N179 million which is now fully paid.

“In terms of inclusiveness in the party activities, the National Caretaker Committee has shown a new direction with so many members who have felt neglected now feeling proud as the owners of APC true to sense of belonging given by Governor Buni-led committee

“I therefore appeal to all and sundry, especially the leaders at all levels, not only give peace a chance but rally all the needed support for the current APC leadership at center to succeed in its efforts to make future elections a walk-over for our great party because we have all seen that with Governor Buni in charge, so many other opposition Governors, Senators, Reps members and all other known politicians in Nigeria will be attracted to APC.”

