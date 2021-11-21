The North-East Support Group for Senator Al-Makura has flagged off campaign for him to emerge as the APC national chairman.

Speaking during the campaign in Bauchi yesterday, the state coordinator of the group, Comrade Aliyu Balewa, described Sen. Al-Makura as a progressive-minded person who would bring high quality leadership if elected, adding that Al-Makura is the only option to assist the party achieve its goals beyond 2023.

It would be recalled that last month the former governor of Nasarawa State and senator representing Nassarawa South Senatorial District declared interest to become the national chairman of the APC in the forthcoming national convention of the party.

Balewa said, “Senator Al-Makura is equipped with knowledge which will no doubt take the ruling APC to greater heights, he recorded giant strides that touched humanity when he was governor of Nasarawa State and as a senator, making him outstanding and the hope of APC come 2023,” he said.

He said after wide consultations within the party’s stakeholders including women and youth groups within the party in the North East and other parts of Nigeria, the North East Support Group for Al-Makura came to the conclusion that Senator Umaru Al-Makura has the wealth of experience both as a politician and as a leader.

He urged all APC stakeholders and particularly the party’s next national delegates to ensure that they make a decision in the best interest of all APC members in Nigeria by voting Senator Almakura as the next chairman.