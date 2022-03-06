Former Governor of Nasarawa State and senator representing Nasarawa central, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura on Saturday visited the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, ahead of the March 26, National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Our correspondent gathered that the former Governor visited Governor Akeredolu as part of his ongoing consultations to solicit support for his aspiration to contest the position of the APC National Chairman.

Al-Makura and members of his campaign council were received by the Governor at the government house, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

The former Governor said he decided to visit the sunshine state to inform Governor Akeredolu of his aspiration because he is one of the leaders of the country and the conscience of the APC due to his sincerity and courage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here with members of my campaign council to see you as one of the leaders of this country. As one of those who believe in true democracy. As one of those who has championed the inner mind of the people when it comes to justice, fairness and just cause.

“We feel you have a role to play in determining and shaping how this party (APC) is put together, especially in this critical time of transition. We must ensure the continuity of the gains we have had from President Muhammadu Buhari.’’

Responding, Akeredolu thanked Al-Makura for the visit, while describing him as a competent and committed party man.

Governor Akeredolu said the APC must establish a core value which the party must be known for, adding that there must be general understanding among leaders and stakeholders of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT