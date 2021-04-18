By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The people of Ilorin Emirate have organised a special prayer seeking God’s support for the emergence of their son, Malam Salihu Mustapha, as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The chief missioner of the Ilorin Central Mosque, Imam Yakubu Aliagan, led the brief prayer session shortly before the commencement of Friday Juma’at service.

Recalling Mustapha’s contributions towards the maintenance of the central mosque, Imam Aliagan prayed God to grant the politician’s heart desires.

Also speaking, an Ilorin high chief, the Baba Isale of Ilorin, Alhaji Abdullahi Sadiq, expressed confidence in Mustapha’s ability to deliver if given the mandate to lead the APC.

He said the community decided to organise the special prayer for Mustapha because of his outstanding philanthropic gestures and immeasurable contributions to the development of Ilorin Emirate.

“Malam Mustapha has all it takes to lead APC at the national level. He’s intelligent, humane and above all he’s God fearing,” Sadiq added.

Two other speakers, Engr Abubakar Aduagba and Ambassador Tajudeen Olesin, urged the stakeholders to provide a level praying ground for all the APC’s chairmanship aspirants.

They said if this is done, Mustapha stands a better chance to emerge as the national chairman of the party.

“ Given his antecedents, Salihu Mustapha will perform creditably if given the chance to lead the ruling APC,” Aduagba said.

Olesin who described Mustapha as a great philanthropist and lover of the poor said:” All men of goodwill in the APC should queue behind Mustapha and ensure his emergence as the next national chairman of the party.”

He equally called on the APC stakeholders to zone the party’s chairmanship to the north – central zone of the country.