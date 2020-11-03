By Dennis Olusola

Even after in July 2018 former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki; former Kwara State governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed; former All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesman, Bolaji Ahmed, and their supporters in Kwara State left APC and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), their names still exist in the register of their respective wards. This is owing to the fact that the membership register of the APC was yet to be updated since the initial registration exercise in 2013.

It is the same story with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Senator, Musa kwankwaso in Kano; Dino Melaye in Kogi; Senator Monsurat Sunmonu in Oyo, and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi in Kaduna. Their names are still in the APC register years after exiting the party. Why? Because APC has not updated its membership register since the merger of ANPP, ACN and CPC.

After losing key figures to the main opposition party, the ruling APC had turbulent crisis with irreconcilable differences, especially the rancor in Edo State between the erstwhile national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the state governor, Godwin Obasaki, which forced the governor out of the party.

ln June this year when the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in what seemed like a political surgery dissolved the Oshiomhole-led NWC and appointed a 13-member Caretaker and Extraordinary National convention committee headed by the party’s former National Secretary and now Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni. The committee was mandated to reconcile aggrieved stakeholders, party chieftains, groups and all members with grievances within a period of six months.

Although there were hollow dissenting voices challenging the legality of NEC’s action and the constitutionality of the Caretaker Committee, this did not gain popular support because members were anxious about the way out of the imbroglio and the suicidal mission of the party. Everyone seemed to be concerned about getting out of the speeding death train and so it was all about the end justifying the means.

Buni and members of the committee mapped out their plan to commence the process of calming frayed nerves, dousing tensions and weathering the storm that had engulfed the party with a view to reclaiming the peoples trust, renewing their hope, rebuilding the party and saving it from a looming imminent disintegration that dogged it in the face.

The process of kick starting the arduous task before the committee became a source of concern to every political scientist, analyst and active politician keenly following developments in the APC. The thinking was that this will go a long way in determining the success or otherwise of the committee. Therefore, when the committee started with a visit to Chief Bisi Akande, the pioneer interim APC chairman at his Ila-Orangun country home in Osun state, it became obvious that the committee was actually working towards rebuilding the party. Akande and the committee both described the meeting as satisfactory and a sure path towards reconstructing the party.

The committee’s second port of call was Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s residence. He occupies the title ‘Leader’, a non-elective post of the party. He is no doubt a very key and influential stakeholder of the party who enjoys large followership, especially in the South West geo-political zone. He was the leader of the Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN), one of the three political parties that merged to form APC.

Insinuations were rife that the dissolution of the Adam’s Oshiomhole-led NWC was targeted at Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his 2023 presidential ambition and that he may shun the Buni-led committee. However, the timely visit and readiness of Tinubu to receive the committee further stamped the acceptability of the committee among all factions, including Tinubu and Oshiomhole’s loyalists. And when Tinubu emerged out of the closed door meeting, he declared: “There is no crisis in APC; we have no differences to be sorted out in the APC. We just had consultations and it is how our party, the APC, would continue to be a progressive party.” That was indeed the beginning of a successful reconciliation by the committee.

The constitution of reconciliation committees for the various states did not only speed up the task but also eased the work of the committee. Governor Buni said the committee had in the last three months reconciled life-threatening challenges for the party in 11 states across the country. “Today, we proudly parade political heavy weights like the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Former PDP National chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, several members of the national assembly, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, former Head of service of the federation, Mr Danladi Kifasi, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, Alhaji Salisu Takai and several others while, many others have also indicated interests to join the party”, he said.

He added: “Let me also add that the ongoing reconciliatory initiatives of the All Progressives Congress will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive return of former members who felt aggrieved and unwillingly, went to other political parties”.

In spite of these achievements, APC still has leadership and factional problems in Zamfara between the camp of Sen Kabiru Marafa and that of former Governor Abdul Azeez Yari’s as well as and rifts in Ekiti, Niger and Kwara States that need to be settled before going to the convention.

While commending the efforts of the committee, President Muhammadu Buhari had said, “I am pleased with the Chairman and the work of the committee. He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party. I am happy with his personal efforts.”

As party faithful and stakeholders express appreciation with the achievements recorded, they pondered on the fate of the proposed national convention considering the time factor and the yet-to-be updated membership register.

The membership register is, no doubt, another excruciating challenge to the APC. What register is the party using for the next convention to elect new national officers? What happens if the antiquated membership register is used and Atiku, Bukola Saraki, Kwankwaso and Dino Melaye storm the convention claiming right to vote because their names are still in the register? What is the fate of those who joined APC from either PDP or other political parties but whose names are not in the register?

For most observers the damage done to the party was so enormous to be resolved in six just months, in addition to the challenge of an up-to-date membership register. The committee is to expunge names that are no longer members of the party, including new members and present a clean and acceptable copy that does not alienate any member.

It is left to see how the party’s National Executive Committee decides to face the challenge of completing a good job, including an acceptable and all-inclusive convention, with a rushed poorly finished work that would not stand the test of time due to lack of time.

Olusola, a political analyst, can be reached at oluden65@gmail.com