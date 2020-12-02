Ahead of the forthcoming National Convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) a group “Vision for a Better Progressives and United Nigeria (VPUN) has thrown her full weight behind a two time governor of Borno state, Alhaji Dr. Ali Modu Sheriff for the position of the National Chairmanship of the Party.

Comrade Peter Akubuo- the National Coordinator of the Group in a communiqué made available to newsmen after a one day crucial meeting of the group held in Owerri, the Imo state capital which was attended by the National Executives, State coordinators and secretaries explained that the Group resolved to queue behind the former governor of Borno state.

According to them, this is because he was one of the Democrats that threw their weight behind the party during those trying period as the former national chairman of the Major Opposition party (PDP) and has continued to work from behind the scene to keep the APC from collapsing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akubuo said that just as any other ruling party, the APC has gone through a lot of upheavals in the last couple of years hence the need for a unifying figure that could reposition it to remain on the winning ways.

Noting that the former governor of Borno state single handedly collapsed a major faction of the PDP into the APC and along with all the law makers loyal to him, defected to the APC thereby giving the latter the much needed majority at the both chambers of the National Assembly, Akubuo said.

“Again we are approaching another critical point in the life of our party, the National convention. Ahead of this important meeting, where the delegates will be electing the leaders of our great party, we are here today to appeal to the National delegates to vote for Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the APC.

Advertisements

Having understudied his commitment to progressive and party politics, as well as the enhancement of democratic tenets, we are convinced beyond all doubts and emotions that Sheriff is the best for the APC top job.

To realize President Muhammadu Buhari’s plea that the APC should not be allowed to die after his tenure, the VPUN national coordinator explained that the group resolved to support Sheriff to emerge as the National Chairman, because he is about the only one who has what it takes to check the PDP, which is desperate to oust APC from power in 2023.

Advertisements





“With his enormous goodwill both within the PDP and other opposition parties, will further deplete the size and fortunes of other political parties to the advantage of the APC.

Finally, we are very optimistic that our party, the APC, will retain power in 2023 1ith Sheriff as the National Chairman”.