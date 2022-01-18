Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has announced that the party’s national convention will hold on February 26, 2022.

This confirms report by LEADERSHIP last Saturday that the convention had been slated for February 25, a slight difference by one day.

Buni, who disclosed this at the ongoing Progressive Women Conference holding in Abuja, urged the women to massively make themselves available to contest in the forthcoming “national convention holding by 26th of February 2022.”

