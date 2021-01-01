By ANDREW ESSIEN |

The national convention of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold on or before June 30 in the new year, while its membership registration and re-validation exercise begins in two weeks time.

Indication to this was contained in a New Year message jointly signed by the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni and the secretary, Senator James John Akpanudoedehe and released in Abuja on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party in the statement titled “New Year Message, Rebuilding our Party for a Stronger Democracy” said that the reconstitution of the party’s leadership at all levels will commence immediately after the registration exercise.

To this end, the Caretaker Committee said it will engage some competent party leaders to serve in actualising the various programmes as it also promised to release a detailed time table of activities leading to the national convention very soon.