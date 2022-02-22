The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday announced the postponement of its national convention earlier slated for February 26 to March 26.

The development confirms an exclusive report by LEADERSHIP on January 6, 2022 that the governing party obviously had no plans to hold its national convention billed to produce its national chairman and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) in February.

This paper had reported that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) chaired by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, decided to postpone the national convention due to pending issues, including the ongoing reconciliation process by the national reconciliation committee chaired by for Nasarawa State governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

It was also reported that the party leadership felt it was inappropriate to hold the national convention when the party’s membership register is yet to be ratified at the national level after the nationwide registration and revalidation exercise said to have brought the number of party members to over 40 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

True to the report, the party leadership and governors elected on the party platform had been running from pillar to post in a bid to address contentious issues, including consenus and zoning arrangement before fixing a date for the convention.

In a letter dated February 21, 2022, addressed to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the party yesterday said the latest notice supersedes its notice of a national convention earlier sent to INEC.

The party cited its zonal congresses billed to hold this Saturday, March 26, 2022, as reason for shifting the national convention, just as it urged INEC to mobilise its officials to monitor the congresses.

The letter entitled, ‘Notice For The Conduct Of Zonal Congresses’ signed by the chairman of the national caretaker committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and secretary of the committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the party noted that the zonal congresses will hold on March 26, 2022 while INEC is expected to mobilise its officials to monitor the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter reads in part: “This notice supersedes our earlier notice for National Convention referenced.

APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14 this is predicated on the evaluation of our Party Constitution.

“In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 12:6 of our Party Constitution we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to hold its Zonal Congresses on Saturday 26th March, 2022.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances highest esteem.”

After sending the letter to the electoral body, the party finally scheduled its much anticipated national convention for 26 March, 2022.

This was announced after a closed-door meeting by the Buni-led caretaker committee which started since 11am yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing journalists at the national secretariat, national secretary of the caretaker committee, Akpanudoedehe said, “After deliberations and agreement with the national caretaker committee Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, we have agreed and approved that the activities of the national convention comence from the 24th of February and terminate on the 26th of March.

“The convention activities will commence on 24 and terminate at Eagle Square on 26th of March. In between the convention we have agreed to have zonal congresses and all the activities are there.”

A timetable released by the party yesterday showed that activities for the zonal congresses across the six geopolitical zones will commence with the publication of zonal committees on Thursday February 24, 2022, while the national convention will hold on March 26.

Party Stakeholders Kick As Professionals Back APC Buni-led Caretaker Committee

Meanwhile, stakeholders of the party yesterday kicked against the postponement of the national convention, declaring that the planned zonal congressed scheduled by the party was unconstitutional.

The stakeholder under the aegis of APC Rebirth Group argued that under the present APC constitution 2014 as Amended, there is no provision for zonal congress, adding that the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee is acting unconstitutionally.

In a statement issued last night by its convener, Engr Aliyu Audu, the Rebirth Group urged President Muhammadu Buhari to save the APC and democracy from the Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC.

The party stakeholders said as a group, they are not proud to say it they are vindicated by all the shenanigans going on in APC under the Buni-led caretaker committee.

Noting that the caretaker committee has shown unpardonable deceit, incompetence, disregard for the president, disrespect for the party constitution and blatant abuse of power and privileges, it was time for the committee to be disbanded immediately in order to salvage the APC and the country’s hard earned democracy.

The statement noted: “Since October last year, we foresaw all the deceptions that are now playing out and we called for the timely interventions of the leadership and stakeholders of the party. However, in his deep wisdom, President Muhammadu Buhari severally availed the Buni Committee the benefits of the doubt which it has now clearly betrayed.

“In the light of the latest disappointment which the Mai Mala Buni CECPC has again meted out to anxious party members who had eagerly looked forward to the 26 February date willingly and deliberately announced for the Convention, it will be too much insult to all APC members to continue to tolerate this play on our collective sensibilities.

“Governor Buni and his CECPC have shown unpardonable deceit, incompetence, disregard for the President, disrespect for the party constitution and blatant abuse of power and privileges. It is therefore time for the Committee to be disbanded immediately in order to salvage the party and our hard earned democracy.

“If, for whatever reason, Buni and his CECPC are allowed to continue to run the party in accordance with the dictates of their personal interests and hidden agenda; then the APC would have betrayed the sacrifices all party members and other well-meaning Nigerians have made to entrench progressive governance and democracy in the country.

“We plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue the APC and our nascent democracy from Mai Mala Buni and his co-travellers hell-bent on making nonsense of all of our sacrifices. Any further delay could spell doom not only for APC as a party but for democracy and the country as a whole. A stitch in time saves nine,” the group added.

But another group of stakeholders of the party known as APC Professionals and Great Minds said it was pleased with the decision by the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee to shift the convention to March 26.

The warned that the party “must not be allowed to go into the 2023 General Elections bearing the scar of division sowed by the governor”.

According to the professionals, the new decision by the APC leadership will help the party to reconcile some of the factions.

Speaking at a press conference anchored by Amb Ugokwe Prince, the APC professionals said the party was still too fractured and splintered at the state chapters, caused mostly by some state governors.

They stated: “There have been a lot of rumblings over the forced scheduling of the elective National Convention of the APC for Saturday February 26, 2022.

“The date was widely rejected, criticized, and kicked against by APC stakeholders. Only those that imposed the date on the party, some self-centered northern state governors, were in support of the inauspicious date.

“The rejection of that stemmed mostly from the obvious reason that the party is still too fractured and splintered at the state chapters, caused mostly by the same state governors. Even the Reconciliatory Committee, led by His Excellency Abdullahi Adamu appealed for more time to reconcile more factions. There were also other factors, like logistics and the need for further consultations before the convention.

“In all, those calling for the convention to be shifted from the February 26 date meant well for the party. But the state governors were hell bent on holding the event on the date they have chosen as part of their selfish intention to hijack the party from its true owners, which are the party members. It is on record that the governors resorted to extreme measures to impose their minority decision on the rest of us. We have noted this act of belligerence against party members and there shall be reckoning”.

“We are pleased that reason has finally prevailed, and the National Executive Committee has agreed a reversed timetable of the party’s activities which has effectively postponed the APC National Convention to a later date. APC Professionals and Great Minds therefore endorses the reversed timetable and the rescheduling of the the national convention. For us, this development is an attestation that reason has prevailed against selfish interest.

“We commend the APC as a party that is receptive to the views of its members. The decision to postpone the National Convention is a welcome development within the party and it is good for Nigeria’s democracy as a nation. There is no denying the fact that the crisis over the scheduling of the convention was beginning to impact the entire nation negatively.

“APC Professionals and Great Minds appreciates the wisdom of the party’s leadership even as we commend their bravery in addressing the concerns raised by critical stakeholders in defiance of a clique that wanted to personalize a party that we all worked hard to build. This patriotic step has saved the APC from sinking as was already being predicted. It also saved Nigeria from spiraling into an intractable crisis since any resulting destruction of the APC would have significantly distorted the political landscape as we know it.

“This development has confirmed that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) remains an assembly of credible Nigerians and faithful party loyalists who mean well for our party and the future of this country. Their perseverance in the face of blackmail, harassment, and provocation from the camp of the state governors is a lesson to the rest of us to maintain our focus even in the face of persecution once we are certain that we are doing the right thing.

They demanded for sanctions for governors who described as overbearing that almost succeeded in destroying the APC.

They stated: “We will however urge consequences for those that almost succeeded in destroying the APC. Individuals that can be inordinate in their ambition to the point of willingly sabotaging the party must be taught that they cannot get away with such rascality. It is important as well that precedence is set to discourage anyone or group of persons from attempting such stunts in the future. Even if the party’s leadership decides to be magnanimous, it is up to party members, especially at the state chapters, to exact some sort of punishments for these overbearing governors.

“We plan to make a demand to the Reconciliation Committee, and even the CECPC, that the specific state governors behind the trauma the party went through should only be allowed to play limited role in the future activities of the party. This is especially so when it has been established that these people had perfected plans to defect after ruining the party,” the professionals said while urging the CECPC to make good use of its additional time in office to further reconcile the party and undo the damage that the governors did to the party with their selfish preoccupation.”

But a national chairmanship aspirant, Muhammad Saidu Etsu, expressed dismay of postponement of the convention, even as he urged the caretaker committee to use the opportunity of the extension to fix things.

He said, “It is sad to witness the postponement of the musc anticipated national convention. The uncertainty surrounding the date of the convention should fill in as a pointer to the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) that more needs to be done to fix the things in order to retain the trust reposed in them by the 41 million registered APC members.

“I believe this shift will serve as a preparatory ground for the party. All aspirants contesting for national offices should continue with their consultations and the advancement of their agendas.”

If we want to go into 2023 in all readiness, we must be prepared to take the bull by the horns and set the record straight.

Our great party, the All Progressives Congress remains the best political party to lead this nation against free, fair and credible elections in the forthcoming elections.

I want to use this medium to encourage all partisan politicians vying for political positions in the 2023 general elections, that as we close the gaps between the party primaries and general elections, our party, the APC remains an all-rounder platform for them to thrive.