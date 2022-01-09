Members of the National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday arrived Osun with a pledge to resolve contentious issue among members of the party in the state.

It would be recalled that members loyal to the Minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola are constantly on each other’s neck thereby causing internal crises within the party in the state.

The Committee, led by a former governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdulahi Adamu during a courtesy visit to Oyetola at the government house promised their readiness to ensure fair hearing, equity and justice in carrying out their official exercise in the state.

Sen. Abdulahi Adamu, said members of the party have come to attend to palpable contentious matters, treat petitions and elicit responses after which their report would be made in line with the directive of the authority of the party at the national level.

According to him, the committee would be attending to petitions vis-a-vis complaints from the members of the party before coming up with its findings.

His words: “Our intention here is to maximize the opportunity of getting evaluation of relevant materials after which we will go to Abuja and sit as a committee and develop what we have in the report, which we will share with the authority of the party at the national level that appointed us.’’

In his response, governor Oyetola assured the committee of his administration’s absolute cooperation and support to carry out the exercise.

He expressed confidence in the composition and ability of the members of the committee to dispense justice and ensure fair play throughout the exercise.

Efforts to get reactions from the leadership of The Osun Progressives, the faction loyal to the Interior Minister proved abortive as at press time.