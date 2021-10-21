Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni has accepted the state congress which produced Abdullahi Abbas as the new chairman of APC in the state.

Ganduje said that the national headquarters of the party rated and recognised the election of Abbas as the most credible and acceptable.

The governor made the disclosure prior to the commencement of the State Executive Council meeting, held yesterday in Kano. He said the “party headquarters has recognised our election of Abdullahi Abbas as the state chairman of our party.”

The governor however posited that there are moves to reconcile with others who were not satisfied with the outcome of the congress.

While commending all commissioners and other members of the council, he said, “You performed wonderfully well by discharging the onerous responsibility bestowed on your shoulders.”

He described the sacrifices made by all the appointed committees to ensure the success of the election as commendable and called on them to come forward when next they are invited to serve their party.