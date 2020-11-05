By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

All Progressives Congress (APC) is to kick start nationwide registration and revalidation of the party membership register, 119,973 Polling Units and 57, 000 Voting Points at a date yet to be fixed, LEADERSHIP reports.

Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Governor Mai Mala Buni disclosed this at the party Secretariat in Abuja after receiving first batch of materials for the Party’s nationwide membership registration, update and revalidation exercise to be conducted across thirty-six states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT).

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercise is coming on the heels of the desire for reforms under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC and the recognised need to expand the membership base of the Party.

Asked when the exercise will begin, the Chairman said, “As you can see, we just took delivery of the first consignment of the registration materials for the exercise that will soon commence across the country. We have over 119, 000 polling units and 57, 000 Voting Points across the country. As you can see this is the membership register and we have the personal information slip that goes with the register as well.

“Like I said we have just taken first delivery and after taking all the stocks then we will unveil the date, the timetable for the registration across the country. We are going to register, revalidate our existing membership register across the country.” Governor Buni disclosed.

The party Chairman was accompanied by the Governor of Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru; CECPC Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudodehe among other senior party officials during the brief ceremony.