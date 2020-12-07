By CHIBUZO UKAIBE |

A Coalition of APC Youths in Nigeria has thrown its support behind a former Borno State governor, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, to emerge the next national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The coalition urged Sheriff to contest the national chairmanship election at next year’s national convention saying that they have unflinching trust and confidence in his ability to take the party to greater heights.

Recall that Sheriff who was top APC member, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the build up to 2015 polls and later became national chairman of the party.

He, however, returned to APC before the 2019 elections.

A jointly signed statement by the national president and national secretary of the coalition, Musa Muhammad and Godwin Terwase Kugba respectively, said that Sheriff can neither be manipulated nor intimidated.

The statement read in part, “His Excellency Distinguish Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, a man of timber and caliber, a man that cannot be manipulated, cannot be intimidated, no amount of ‘Ghana must go’ that can sway his stance on any issue, a man of proven integrity with vast experience as a senator, a two- term governor, a grassroots politician, a bridge builder, an embodiment of democracy with full fledged knowledge on internal party democracy.