***Says Convention Possible in June.

By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mai Mala Buni has said the party needs a minimum of 8 terms as a government to implement its manifesto, LEADERSHIP reports.

Buni, who also doubles as the governor of Yobe state also expressed satisfaction that the Caretaker Committee which he chairs has recorded tremendous success in reconciling aggrieved and former party members.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a strategic committee Tuesday in Abuja, Governor Buni tasked the 61-man committee to develop strategies that will reposition the party in an advantaged position in the public domain.

The committee is to establish constructive engagements between critical stakeholders at various levels of the party with a view to reviving confidence and trust among party leaders.

Buni also said the committee should: “conduct a need assessment survey from party members and the general public, create statement of vision, mission and core values of the party that will foster unity and develop a timeline and framework for the implementation of the recommendations of the committee.

“The constitution of the Strategy and Contact committee therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond 6th, 7th and even 8th term of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.”

According to the Yobe state governor, the committee is key to the APC’s process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party.

“Your Excellency, as chairman and members of this committee, you are carefully selected based on your personal competence and selfless commitment to the development of our party. The party is confident that you will collectively execute this assignment successfully with high sense of responsibility.

“Let me also state that the composition of membership of this committee is not done on state by state basis. It is a selection based on merit and competence. The party will consider others who are not on this committee for appointment into our subsequent engagements to contribute your quota to the development of our party.”

Responding, chairman of strategic committee and governor of Jigawa state, Badaru Abubakar, told newsmen that the plan to hold the APC’s national convention is feasible in June contrary to media reports.

He also said many Nigerians have continued to join the party daily and the ongoing registration exercises have further demonstrated the popularity of the party in the country.

Badaru assured the party leadership that his committee shall work assiduously to support the party in delivering on the time table.

Badaru said: “It is very feasible. I know the National Caretaker Committee is committed to delivering in June. And we will support them and do whatever it takes to make sure we deliver by June.

“I note with commendation that many Nigerians have continued to join the party daily and the ongoing registration exercises have further demonstrated the popularity of the party in the country. We are mindful of the time table publicized by the party and our committee shall work assiduously to support the party in delivering on the time table.”