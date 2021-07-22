A former lawmaker from Katsina State and Vice Chairman, northwest zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) care-taker committee, Senator Abba Ali has said that two terms in office are not enough for any political party to make a difference in Nigeria.

He stated this yesterday in Katsina, saying the APC as a party needs continuity to effect changes in the country, especially building on what the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has performed.

He said the problem of Nigeria is the non-continuity of the party, and for effective and purposeful leadership to happen, people must be allowed to choose leaders to represent them.

Reiterating that the 40 million Nigerians that registered in the registration of the party is an indication that the party is not only ready to retain power in the 2023 general election, but has the overwhelming support of electorates who are happy with the leadership style of the party.

He further stressed that the party is undergoing serious reformation that would allow people to elect leaders to represent them at forthcoming wards and States congresses across Nigeria, vow to ensure a level playing ground to all contesters.

ADVERTISEMENT