All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has urged party stakeholders to look for a leader with qualities to lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections while considering its next national chairman.

Yari, who is a frontline runner in the race said the APC needs a dogged fighter who feels the pulse of the people and has experience in winning political battles.

The politician, who reeled out these qualities while addressing journalists in Abuja also at the weekend disclosed that he is not intimidated by the array of other notable politicians in the race, adding that the speculations concerning the purported interest of some serving and former governors in his North West geo-political zone, to be president or vice president, in 2023 cannot jeopardize his ambition.

While speaking further, the former member of the House of Representatives and one-time Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, stressed that the party had done considerably well and deserves to win the next general elections, urging it to put forward somebody of his pedigree to captain the ship of the party to victory at the polls.

Yari, who is currently having it rough with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said this won’t deter his ambition even as he expressed optimism he would come out without any stain.