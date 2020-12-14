By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

A forum of the Non-National Working Committee elected members of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed satisfaction at the resolution taken at the recent virtual 9th resumed emergency National Executive Committee (NEE) meeting of the party.

The forum specifically thanked NEC for their reappointment to serve in caretaker capacity for the next six months.

In a letter dated 14Tth December 2020, addressed to the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), governor Mai Mala Buni, the forum said Buni-led APC CECPC has returned the party to winning ways as witnessed in the Ondo governorship election and recent concurrent Legislative By-Elections across the country.

The letter signed by the forum’s chairman Abubakar Sadiq Saadu and the Secretary David Okumba, urged the CECPC to continue giving attention to their reward system, internal democracy, membership drive to achieve collective desire for a more viable and prosperous APC.

“We bring you warm greetings and congratulate our great party for the successful 9th resumed emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) virtual meeting held Tuesday December 8, 2020 which came out with wide-reaching and well-received resolutions.

“We also use this opportunity assure the Governor Mai Mala Buni-Chaired Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our continued support as the CECPC works to unify and reposition our great party in its renewed six months mandate.

“It is evident that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC has returned the APC to winning ways as witnessed in the Ondo Governorship election and recent concurrent Legislative By-Elections; achieved great success in ongoing reconciliation efforts; returning notable party leaders and members and increasing our membership base including many high-profile new entrants.

“The CECPC has deservedly earned the support and confidence of our party members.

“We also commend our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari for working assiduously to give direction to our great party and return it to progressive ways. As the President tackles our current challenges, particularly in the area of security and the economy, we call on the support of all Nigerians.

“In preparation for the APC Membership Registration, Update and Revalidation Exercise which has been shifted to the second week of January 2021, our members will be on ground in our respective zones to massively mobilise our teeming party members and intended entrants for a successful exercise.”