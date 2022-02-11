All Progressives Congress (APC) National Stakeholders Supporters Forum (APC-NSSF) emergence is a positive vehicle that would be used to mobilise party members and Nigerians towards 2023 elections, the party’s Cross River State chairman, Barr Alphonsus Eba, has said.

Eba made the assertion when he hosted a delegation of the National Executive Council (NEC) members of the support group in his residence in Abuja.

He commended the foresight and vision of the APC-NSSF, saying it is one of the pillars of the party in Nigeria due to its membership that cuts across the country and the diaspora.

Eba, who was appointed the national technical adviser of South South zone, said the party would benefit immensely from the political group especially on voters’ mobilisation.

Earlier, the national chairman the APC-NSSF Yusuf Ardo said the group had developed its strategic plan to engage with all contestants for positions in the party at all levels to ensure the best amongst the lots are chosen by the party.

According to him, the group is committed to consulting widely with the key stakeholders to support APC candidate as agreed by the party.

Ardo also said the group will work towards fostering unity in the party to avoid unnecessary litigation.

