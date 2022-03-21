About 19 former youth leader aspirants who were zoned out of the contest for the National Working Committee (NWC) position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have collapsed their structures and declared support for the emergence of Olusegun Dada as the next National Youth Leader of the ruling party at the forthcoming March 26 national convention.

Dada, who returned his nomination forms to the APC national secretariat on Friday, was accompanied by the said 19 former aspirants from across the country, young women wing and many other stakeholders, among the large crowd.

Speaking with journalists after the submission of nomination forms, the leading APC youth leader aspirant said his campaign to contest for the position started in 2020, adding that the show of support he has received signified the people’s belief in his aspiration.

Dada Olusegun said, “We owe the mandate to the young people of our party. We have been to all parts of the country and we believe that our manifesto, when implemented, gives the young people of our party the right opportunities in the APC and Nigeria at large.

“We are appealing to our leaders to understand that this is a youth constituency and we as the young people deserve the right to choose those who are able to represent us in the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party and I have presented myself as the best foot forward and champion for our young people in this great party to push for everything that they deserve. And I have given my word here and now that I will never ever disappoint you.

“I will fight for your rights, I will lobby for your rights, I will negotiate for your rights. I will do everything within my power to protect the confidence you have given me,” Dada added.

Also, speaking on behalf of northern aspirants who collapsed their structures for Dada’s aspiration, Barrister Khalifa Binu Yayah, described Dada as a nationalist who should be trusted.

On his own, South-South youth leader aspirant, Dagogo Fubara, said Dada’s endorsement was a “unanimous decision.”