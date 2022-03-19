Ahead of the March 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ‘Rinsola Abiola has formalised her bid to vie for the ruling party’s National Youth Leader position by obtaining the nomination forms, becoming the first female in Nigeria’s democracy to aim for the position.

Miss Abiola obtained the forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday in the company of a large team of supporters drawn from across the country.

If elected, ‘Rinsola Abiola, daughter of the late Chief MKO Abiola, will become the first young woman to emerge as the national youth leader of a political party in the country.

Her campaign has rallied members on the opportunity to seize the chance to make history and burnish the party’s progressive ideals as one committed to the attainment of social justice through the meaningful inclusion of youths and women in leadership.

Abiola has since expressed her gratitude to her supporters and others who have identified with her aspiration since she made it public, while also offering assurances on her plans to protect the interests of young progressives and mobilise youth votes for the party if elected.

According to her supporters, “It’s a promise many have observed she is well-positioned to deliver on given her extensive network and collaboration with leading youth voices across different sectors.

“This is in addition to her credibility as a trusted ally whose partisan drive has focused consistently on working the levers of power to improve outcomes and opportunities available to marginalized groups, especially youths and women.”

‘Rinsola Abiola has in the last decade been at the forefront of numerous advocacy movements aimed at achieving gender equity and youth inclusion.

“As the founder of Equity Now Initiative and Derinsola Abiola Foundation, she has made direct contributions to the empowerment and education of women and youths, alongside school-aged children, particularly in her home state of Ogun.

“As a prominent youth voice in the APC, she has served on various youth committees of the party and led various campaigns to expand the party’s membership strength and increase its appeal amongst young people.

“During the party’s recent membership registration exercise, she provided key grassroots support to hundreds of members to facilitate smooth participation in the exercise and also embarked on an effective media campaign to mobilize support across the South West region.

“A certified PR professional, Miss Abiola’s legislative and policy experience, having served in the 8th Assembly as an aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has increased the confidence of her supporters that as National Youth Leader, her interventions will not only be limited to securing appointive positions for youths, but will also include the identification and proposal of important policies across government levels to create opportunities for young people to attain sustainable growth and development.

“With only a few days to go before the convention, her supporters have expressed confidence that delegates are receiving her message well and are also excited at the prospect of securing yet another landmark spot in the country’s history books for the party as the first to elect a female National Youth Leader, who is equally competent and capable.”