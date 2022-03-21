The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that things have fallen apart in the state as the key sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, security and others have collapsed.

The party’s chairman, Col David Imuse (rtd), told a press conference yesterday in Benin City that Governor Godwin Obaseki was celebrating phantom projects while his counterparts in other states were commissioning development projects. He alleged that the governor had sunk the state into huge debt.

But in a reaction, the commissioner for communication and orientation, Adaze Emwanta described the APC and its chairman as jesters who lacked the capacity to appreciate what is good for the people.

Imuse said the state has been left to drift. The educational system, he said was in a coma while the health services had collapsed, adding that infrastructure was at various levels of fermentation while insecurity had become the order of the day.

Pensioners, he claimed, were being deprived of their legitimate earnings while local governments administration have been rendered useless and dysfunctional by his decision not to conduct local government elections.

Imuse expressed concern that the same government that had plunged Edo into debts was planning to take more loans.

The APC chairman said without a legislature, Obaseki has since he assumed office for a second term increased the domestic debt of the state by an additional N50 billion, from N81, 750,262,718.83 in 2021. This is exclusive of the state’s foreign debt of over $280 million from available records.

“In December 2020, he sponsored a N25 billion Fixed Rate Senior Guaranteed Series 1 Bond Issuance and guaranteed by an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) on Edo State’s revenue issued by the State Ministry of Finance. In November last year, he again took an N18.7 billion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria. Now Mr. Obaseki wants to take a new N7 Billion loan to finance its scam of a Light up Edo project, which in Benin City has seen the repainting of a few streetlight poles.

“Unfortunately, these loan transactions are done covertly and for nebulous projects whose scopes, utilities, locations and contractors are largely vague,” Imuse said.

But Emwanta said Governor Obaseki remained committed to fulfilling the MEGA (Making Edo Great Again) manifesto which he said was endorsed by the people of Edo State in the September 19, 2020 election.

He said the baggage of lies of the lmuse-led Edo APC is never empty of mischief, adding that the lie lmuse concocted that the Edo State Government is about to source for a N7 billion facility from the capital market to fund an already completed street light project can only come from an idle mind that is remotely controlled by the devil.