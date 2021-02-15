By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu

As the ongoing nationwide registration/ membership revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues, the Enugu state caretaker committee chairman of the party Dr. Ben Nwoye, has urged the electorate, including members of the peoples Democratic party PDP in the state to use the opportunity to embrace the Nigeria’s ruling party.

Nwoye, who spoke shortly after revalidating his membership of the APC at his Afianwakpaka 00-12 polling unit in Amuri ward in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu State, said the APC was ready to offer registeration to members of the PDP who are ashamed to come out in the daytime.

He assured that the APC was prepared to welcome all including “our brothers and sisters willing to dump the sinking PDP ship for our party.

He said: “if you dont want to come during the day time to register, may be because you are ashame, we are ready and willing to register you in the night.”

The Enugu APC boss, who was recently appointed a federal Commissioner in the Consumer Competition Commission, representing Southeast , said the ongoing exercise is a vital in the nation’s s democratic process, because “for you want to vie for any election, including president, or governor, you must be a member of a registered political party.

Nwoye, particularly called on the people of his locality and entire Nkanu West Council area to identify with the APC, “especially for the fact that we have benefitted from the party.

“For instance, by the Grace of God, today, a federal Commissioner representing South East, courtesy of APC, We have the the Nigerian Ambassador to Poland, in the person of General Chris Ugwu (Rtd) and the member representing South East in the Police Service Commission PSC, Barr. Onyemuche Nnamani, three of us are from Nkanu West.

“So, with all these appointments our people of Nkanu West don’t have any reason not join APC enmass via the ongoing registration exercise .

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has declared that the on-going membership revalidation and registration exercise of the All Progressives Congress, APC, met the constitutional provisions of the party and will most importantly make the people the genuine owners of the party, not Godfathers.

Okechukwu spoke in his Eke ward in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, weekend, where he revalidated his membership of the party.

He said he was surprised that the party’s pioneer national chairman, Pa Bisi Akande, its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the immediate past chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole were opposed to the noble exercise. “ Let Comrade Oshiomhole tell you that APC revalidation and registration exercise is unconstitutional or Pa Akande that it is waste of resources, tell them it is fake news, for the registration exercise is to make the people the genuine owners of our great party and not godfathers. APC constitution mandates us under section 9(4) to update our membership every six months.”

In his remark, Chairman of the Enugu state APC registration/ revalidation Committee, Senator Zwingina, expressed satisfaction with the high level

of enthusiasm being shown by members and Stakeholders of the party in the state.

He said the Dr. Nwoye led APC has succeeded in planting the party in the hearts of the people of the state, calling on the South Easterners to take advantage of the ongoing registration to join the ruling party, as they stand to benefit slot.

Zwingina, added that the exercise is opened to all and sundry that is up to 18 years and above, stressing that it is not meant for a particular region or race.