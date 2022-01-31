Members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been charged to support the party’s CECPC led by Yobe State Governor Mai mala Buni to conduct a successful national convention next.

Instead of the persistent bashing of the committee, the party stakeholders were further urged to work for the success of the ruling party’s convention and victory at the 2023 presidential elections.

The pleas came from a top official of the APC at the weekend, who opted to be anonymous because of the misrepresentation and misinterpretation of his intention.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in a bid to endure responsible structures and built-in integrity to preserve the kernel of “our democratic institution, the CECPC leadership on assumption of administration recognised that it cannot entertain the flagrant display of impunity in the management of the party most especially as it regards the crucial processes that would lead the party into its national convention.

“These concerns of CECPC are the flagrant abuse of set constitutional and procedural steps that, if not promptly addressed, may create a volcano of crisis both for the coming party convention and general elections ahead. To this end, CECPC has been judiciously guided to observe all prerequisite political processes to the convention, and has been working to set the party structures aright to ensure compliance with all sacrosanct rules and regulations of the party and the electoral law as regard to the conduct of national convention of the party.

“It must be recalled that the processes that lead to a political party’s national convention are virtually fixed and conventional – over a fairly long consensual period of time – and are the same for all political parties in the country. The party, under the CECPC administration has done a commendable job of meeting up with the prerequisites of party convention preparation, having conducted relatively very successful ward, LGAs congresses, and state congresses, across the wards, LGAs, the 36 states and FCT.

“It is appropriate and in the interest of the party that we recognise the noble achievements of the party under the management of CECPC and build on its many successes that have ably redefined the operational pedestal of the party,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While recalling the achievements of the party under CECPC leadership that has further endeared the party to the electorate and the entire population of Nigeria, the official said without controversy, APC is a stronger party than it was years back. It is very easy to identify and list the achievements of CECPC overtime because they are uniquely visible for all party members and Nigerians to see. Among the many landslide feats achieve for the party by the committee are: The conscious efforts to bring the party totally out of conflicts that had bedevilled it, with the emergence of a reconciliation committee that worked assiduously and recorded huge outcomes.

“We are all conversant with the condition of the party as at the time the erstwhile chairman, comrade Oshiomole was being excused from the chairmanship position of the party; the party was literally in shambles and destabilised. The CECPC came on board, and in no time was able to stabilise the party. It was on record that the party was bedevilled with numerous conflicts and litigations, with many strong members taking their leave from the party and the party losing its number of strategic political officeholders in its fold. The conflict resolution committee set up by CECPC did a good work that led to various consensus agreements that led to the withdrawal of almost all court cases against the party and among members of the party.

“We had earlier lost the governor of Edo state to the main opposition party, but CECPC was able to recreate trust in the party that swells the rank of governors in the party from 19 to 22 since its resumption of duty.

“For the first time in the history of a political party in the country, and as an aftermath of the peace that was restored in the party after the conflict resolutions, CECPC on behalf of the party puts together the plan for and executed a nationwide membership registration that has significantly swollen the membership population of the party and has allowed the intake of many bigwigs that trust the party enough to dump PDP for APC.

“Thanks to the successful membership registration exercise, the party now enjoys a robust membership register across the 36 states and FCT.Not limited to these alone, in the course of the period under review, CECPC successfully set up a constitutional review committee that reviewed the Party Constitution to give the party a more contemporary and proactive rules of engagement,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The underlining level of impunity, desperation and perfidy which characterised the entire rigging process was so much and thought beclouding that I was alloted 700 plus votes in a state wide gubernatorial primary election in a state where I had scored over 94,000 votes in just one out of three senatorial districts to emerge as a senator. This was less than three years ago and after then I had done much more to earn the confidence and greater love of the people through effective representation on the floor of the Senate as well as life-touching empowerment programmes and constituency development projects.

“More specifically, the breakdown of the votes alloted to me indicated that I got 150 votes in Ado-Ekiti, my beloved second home where I had recorded 28,000 out of the 42,000 votes that gave me the House of Representatives mandate way back in year 2011 to represent Ado/Irepodun-Ifelodun federal constituency.

“But we will remain resolute, strong, focused and faithful in the face of this impunity, total lack of regard for the electoral due process and executive rascality by a chosen few who were elected to represent the interests of Ekiti people,” he said.