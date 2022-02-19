The Osun State Governorship Primary Election Committee of the All Progressives Congress led by former Kwara State Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed yesterday met with the three governorship aspirants and adopted direct primary option for the election.

The chairman of the committee, Abdulfatai Ahmed promised to deliver a free, fair and credible governorship primary.

The three contestants, the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, a former secretary to the state government, Moshood Adeoti and a former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasu Yussuf, were attended the meeting.

The chairman of the committee and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said it was fully prepared to maintain peace and urged members of the party to conduct themselves peacefully.

Other members of the committee are Sen. Julius Ucha (secretary); Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe; Hon. Abdulkarim AbdulRhaman; Hon. Wale Raji; Chief Mrs. Yetunde Imolehin; Mr. Ofonmbuk Okon Bassy.

The chairman said, “We are here as members of the Osun Governorship Primary Election Committee of our party.

“Since yesterday, we have communicated necessary information to all the aspirants and that was done through SMS, WhatsApp and other means and all the aspirants have taken willingness to come and they were informed to come with 10 supporters and their agents in the 332 Wards.

“We came here with peace. Our party is a peaceful party and we are going to do everything to ensure that peace is maintained throughout the entire process. Fairness, equity, justice, credibility and peace are our watchwords.

“I want you all to come out peacefully and in large numbers to vote for your preferred aspirant. What we are looking for is peace and I can assure you that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure a peaceful, free and fair exercise.

“To us as a committee, peace, love, unity and oneness are our watchwords. Let’s be our brother’s keepers. What we should be celebrating is peace, love and oneness and as we are moving into the field, we should go in peace. We are here to do justice to all aspirants”, he added.

The secretary to the committee, while announcing the modality for the election said accreditation of voters would start by 8:00 am and end by noon, adding that voting would take place between noon and 2:00 pm.

In their remarks, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and Hon. Lasun Yussuf urged the committee to be transparent in their dealings.

Also speaking, Governor Oyetola who described the exercise as purely a family affair adding that Osun is a peaceful state.

He called on members of the party to be of good conduct.

Earlier, while welcoming the election committee to the party secretariat, the state chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, said the party was ready for the election and assured them that everything had been put in place for a successful election.