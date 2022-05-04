All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and businessman, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, yesterday, formally declared his intention to contest the presidential election, adding that his ambition is a product of historic burden.

The APC presidential aspirant who promised to release his 50-point agenda on how to build a new Nigeria stressed that a new Nigeria is still possible in spite of the insecurity, worsening energy crises and inadequate electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

Olawepo-Hashim, a 2019 presidential candidate of the Trust Party and oil executive, will pick his 2023 APC nomination forms on Thursday at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

He said the “current political trajectory of the country is dim and dark, as deep ethnic cleavages and bigotry have dominated the landscape accentuating the crises, undermining any initiative for a cohesive national redemption.”

The presidential optimist added that sadly, “the culprit for this immediate state of affairs are the dominant elite of Nigeria across party lines whose raison d’ etre has been self-interest and personal aggrandizement, especially in the past twenty-four years after the unfortunate decades of military rule.”

According to him, despite the fact that the country is presently “gripped in the claws of insecurity, worsening energy crises due to absence of local refining of petroleum products and inadequate electricity generation, transmission and distribution, a new and better Nigeria is still possible.”

He noted that as much as the initial patriotic national ethos of great leaders of the First Republic which made Nigeria one of the leading countries of Asia and Africa is buried in the rubble, he expressed confidence that an incredible reservoir of national energy capable of pulling the nation from the ruins and destruction and for the construction of a new and better Nigeria still exists.

He said, “This abundant energy is able to bring light to overshadow the darkness that is enveloping our nation. There is a fire in the belly of an average patriotic Nigerian, which when lit, is able to consume any imaginable size of evil.

“I have stepped out to ignite that fire, in my decision to seek the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the 2023 elections.

“Mine is not an ambition but a historic burden. It is a burden imposed on me right from my late teens when as an undergraduate youth activist, my generation committed ourselves to the struggle for the social and economic development of Nigeria, as well as to the struggle for democratic rule.

“There is nothing Nigerians cannot achieve with the right environment and support. I am out to give the leadership to create that environment.”

Olawepo-Hashim also promised that his “plan to build a new Nigeria as encapsulated in a 50 – point agenda will be publicly presented soon by the Grace of God.”

“A modern Nigeria capable of securing itself from internal and external threats, providing jobs for her teeming youths currently unemployed through a sustainable economic development plan, and reducing the scourge of poverty and corruption is possible and realizable.”

He promised to bridge the existing divides in the nation, heal the wounds and bring Nigeria back together again.