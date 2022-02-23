The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun State Governorship Primary Election Committee and Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has said that the APC and the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola were alive, strong and popular in Osun State, judging by the massive and peaceful voter turnout for the direct primary election in the state held last Saturday.

Governor Abdulrazaq stated this on Wednesday at the APC national headquarters in Abuja when he submitted the report of the party’s direct primary election to elect the APC candidate for the Osun governorship election fixed for July 16, 2022.

“The Primary Election Committee saw it as a privilege to have been appointed to undertake this exercise on behalf of the APC. We also saw it as a huge challenge, seeing the press and social media reports on the happenings in Osun before and while we received the appointment. I am glad that as chairman of the Committee, I had very strong support from my team and they were up for the challenge. It seemed like a walk in the park, but a lot of work was done. We are glad that we were able to deliver a credible election in which all the stakeholders and people of Osun are happy about.

“I must report back to the party that the APC is alive and strong in Osun. The governor is doing well and the party is doing exceedingly well. Aregbesola has done well and Oyetola has built on it magnificently. The road infrastructure are superb. We saw bridges being constructed, schools, human capital development.

“Incidentally, I made enquiries on the FAAC allocations. There used to be a deduction of about N2.4billion monthly. That has reduced as well, slightly over N1billion monthly. Another 70 billion has been repaid in loans by the State government. So the state is on a right track and it showed in the outcome of the primary that the government is in touch with the people. I urge Nigerians to visit Osun State. It is arguably the most peaceful state in Nigeria, ofcourse after Kwara state,” Governor Abdulrazaq stated.

The Kwara governor submitted the report to the chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, at the party’s national secretariat. Governor Buni was represented by the CECPC national secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

The CECPC national secretary thanked the committee for undertaking the assignment on behalf of the party.

“I receive this report on behalf of the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni. He has asked me to thank you (Governor Abdulrazaq) for your humility by agreeing to leave your responsibility in Kwara state to serve the party. We are indeed very thankful and grateful. We have read and heard that Your Excellency and indeed the entire committee did a fantastic job, you represented the party well.

“The character that Your Excellency has exhibited is as a result of proper and classical upbringing. This you have exhibited in the administration of your state and the assignment you have undertaken on behalf of the party in Osun State. We are very grateful Your Excellency,” Sen. Akpanudoedehe said.

LEADERAHIP reports that the seven-man Osun State Governorship Primary Election Committee chaired by Governor Abdulrazak included Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Hon. Abdulkarim Abdulraman, Hon. Wale Raji, Chief Mrs Yetunde Imolehin, Mr. Ofonmbuk Okon Bassey and Senator Julius Ucha, who served as secretary.