As the All Progressives Congress (APC) embark on its congress to elect party executives at the state level, indications have emerged that the tensions in some states have yet to abate.

This comes as some states seem poised to hold parallel congresses following unresolved internal crisis among members in the party.

Recall that the party has held ward and local government congresses which were trailed by parallel conduct of process.

Indication emerged on Friday that The Osun Progressives, a splinter group loyal to the minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola may hold a parallel State Congress today.

Though the venue and time of the congress could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, the chairman of TOP, Rev. Adelowo Adebiyi at a caucus meeting of the group held at the Oranmiyan House during the week called on APC members in Osun to come out in large numbers to vote for candidates of their choice.

Meanwhile, the state party secretariat of the party has fixed the state stadium for the state congress expected to be monitored by a 7-member team from the APC headquarters in Abuja.

As at the time of filing this report, prominent members of the party have converged on the party secretariat located at Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo waiting for the Abuja Committee for the stakeholders meeting.

Earlier, a statement issued by the State Congress Committee Secretary, Oluomo Sunday Akere in Osogbo on Friday, said the congress will hold at the Osogbo city stadium, Osogbo, from 10 a.m.

Thanks statement stated that participants at the congress include five delegates elected at the Ward Congress held on July 31st , 2021 as ratified by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party.

“Others expected at the Congress besides those elected at the ward congress include statutory delegates as stipulated in the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the congress.”

Discordant tunes in Bayelsa APC as Parallel State congresses hold today

There were signs of tension and confusion among loyalists of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State over the intense rivalry among the factions of the party loyal to the the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Former Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri ahead of the state congresses slated for today.

Leadership gathered that aspirants loyal to both factions belonging to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Former Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, have indicated interest in the various positions on the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party.

While the loyalists of Chief Timipre Sylva are designated to hold the State Congress in the State Secretariat situated at the Mbiama/Yenagoa road area of the State capital with aspirants for the various offices of the party based chosen based on the four slots shared to each local government councils and adopted by party stakeholders in the state.

The State Chairmanship, Deputy and Secretary positions were zoned to Nembe, Sagbama and Yenagoa Local government areas of the State with Barr. Dennis Otiotio to emerge as the State Party Chairman, Francis Kolokolo as Deputy and a former Member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ebipade Basil Fekoweimo as Secretary.

The fold of the faction loyal to Senator Heineken Lokpobiri may hold a parallel state congress at their Secetariat located at the Dimrose junction along the Sanni Abacha expressway in the Bayelsa State capital with three aspirants known to have procured expression of interest form. They include Hon. Sunday Frank-Oputu, a Former Local Government Chairman, Hon. Perez Peretu.

Two of the leading aspirants from both factions, Barr. Dennis Otiotio and Hon. Sunday Frank Okputu, who spoke to newsmen on Friday, offered reasons why they have decided to aspire for the State Chairmanship office of the party.

While Barr. Otiotio said he would be honored if elected as Party Chairman of APC in Bayelsa State and that he will ensure that any candidate presented by the party for elected positions are credible, ”I will ensure that candidates we present for any elective offices are credible, experience, charisma, dynamism trust worthy and competent. We need people who mean business, schooled and exposed and to begin to present viable alternative government to show PDP has done nothing in the state”.

For Hon. Sunday Frank-Okputu, who is a loyalist of the Sen. Lokpobiri faction of the APC, expressed concern over the poor showings of the Party in the state due to bad leadership and assured that his emergence as State Party Chairman will bring a breath of fresh air to the party, “Am a vision bearer and ensure that the stakeholders of the party are properly consulted. We will not allow people stay in Abuja and dictate the activities within the party.”

Jigawa APC To Produce State Executives Through Consensus

APC Jigawa State chapter has announced its resolution to produce its state executive members through consensus.

The chairman congress committee sent from party national headquarter Alhaji Haruna Musa revealed this while briefing newsmen after the party stakeholders meeting.

He said, consensus was adopted during the last wards and local government congresses conducted in the state, maintained that, the state congress will also follow the same suits.

Alhaji Haruna who narrated his delightnes on how past Congress was conducted during which he saved as committee secretary in the state.

He than called on all the party members to maintained their known decency and patriotism for the successful conduct of the state congress.

In his speech, the state Governor Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar expressed his confidence of conducting peaceful and successful party congress in the state.

The Governor who was represented by his deputy Malam Umar Namadi said, there is mutual respect, peace and unity among party members in the state promise to ensure justice and fairness during and after the congress.

APC Congress: Buni inaugurates 17 APC Local Government Chairmen

Yobe State Governor and chairman of APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has inaugurated 17 local government chairmen of the party in the state.

Speaking at the occasion in Damaturu, Hon Buni charged the chairmen to imbibe justice and fairness in their administration and ensure they carry every member along.

Represented by his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, the governor also urged them to work in peace and harmony with their members to move the party forward.

Buni promised that the party would replicate successes recorded in the wards and local government congresses in the upcoming state congress.

According to him, We are ready for the state Congress, we are making all necessary preparation for it to also be a success,” Buni added.

In his respond, the special adviser to the governor, political and legislative matters, Alhaji Aji Yerima, said the absence of a single petition in the just- concluded primaries indicated that the party is won the right footing and would make more gains in the 2023 general election.

Bularafa also commended the governor for his sterling leadership at the national level, saying the party is waxing stronger with Buni at the helm of affairs.

All Is Set For Kwara APC State Congress

The chairman of the committee for the state congress of APC in Kwara State, Prof Emmanuel Dan- Daura yesterday urged delegates to the congress to conduct themselves peacefully.

Dan- Daura gave the charge during an APC stakeholders meeting in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said in all 36 executives would be elected during the congress to run the affairs of the party in the state.

The secretary of the committee, Dr Isiaku Bako said those qualified to be delegates at the congress include members of the party’s board of trustees,chairman and state and other members of the state executive, the state governor and his deputy, former and current national assembly members from the state.

Others are former and current national executive committee members from the state, former and current house of Assembly members, councillors, chairmen and secretaries in the 16 local government areas and five delegates per each of the 193 wards in the state.

Bako said the exercise will hold at the state APC secretariat along the Commissioners Lodge road,GRA, Ilorin

Earlier, the state chairman of APC, Alh Abdullahi Samari reminded the stakeholders that the state congress is delegate- based.

While assuring that all arrangements have been made to ensure a hitch-free exercise, Samari advised delegates to the congress to conduct themselves in orderly manners.

In his remarks, the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, harped on the need for winners and losers in the congresses from the ward to state level to see themselves as members of the same family, adding that” everyone is a winner”.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor wished the party’s members a peaceful state congress.

Crisis In Delta APC Over State Congress

There is contradictory positions over the Delta State chapter of the APC state Congress today.

While the faction led by Festus Keyamo, minister of State for Niger Delta led Delta APC Leader’s Council has called for it’s cancellation, the other group led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege assured it is holding.

The leaders council has called for the cancellation of previous congresses and insisting today’s state Congress should not hold but APC state council described them as as those seeking for public relevance

Festus Keyamo, Eugene Okolocha, Mariam Ali, Cairo Ojuogboh, Terry Okorodudu and others had earlier called on the National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to nullify the conducted congresses and conduct a fresh one.

They had too publicly denounced and dubbed the Governor Mai-Malam Buni led CECPC as illegal and dragged the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee before a Delta State High Court in addition to other pockets of court cases they instituted across various courts to stop the congresses.

However, APC State Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Prophet Jones Ode Erue said the leaders are dissident group, faceless and illegal.

Speaking through APC director of Publicity, Nick Ovuakporie, while advising the good people of Delta State to ignore the drowning self acclaimed leaders, insisting their position is to suit their selfish aspirations and appetite, and a joke taken too far.

While saying the leaders are working for the PDP and must not be taken seriously, the party revealed that Festus Keyamo, Chief Great Ogboru and the others are working with the PDP and Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to perverse the cause of justice and get a black market injunction against the recently conducted APC local government congress but failed woefully.

“Their membership of the APC, is suspicious owing to their brazen actions of anti-party activities and acts of insubordination to the National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the able leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, which they have derided in various fora as unacceptable” he stated

Kwara PDP Holds State Congress Today

The Kwara State’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its state congress today.

This followed the successful conduct of its ward and local government congresses.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that the PDP held its ward congress on 24 September and local government congress on 5, October, 2021.

Publicity secretary of the party in the state, Tunde Ashaolu, said that the congress will hold at Atlantic Event Centre, Ilorin, the state capital.

Ashaolu who said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful congress urged delegates to arrive at the venue of the congress on time to elect the next set of officials that will pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

“We urge delegates going for the congress to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner and eschew any form of violence. Like the ward and local government congresses, we are assured that the state congress will be hitch-free and successful,” Ashaolu said.

Benue: We Are All Set For Today’s Congress -Ornguga

In Benue State, APC is going on smoothly to ensure a hitch-free congress today.

In a telephone interview with the state publicity secretary of the Party James Ornguga who said they are all set for the congress explained that already the party is done with the screening of all aspirants.

Ornguga disclosed that the team coming from Abuja to conduct the elections headed by the Speaker Gombe State House of Assembly Hon. Abubarka Luggerewo have already arrived the State.

“We have put everything in place, what is left now is for the screening committee to handover the screening result to the team to enable them go through before today’s congress”

He further disclosed that the event is going to hold at Aper Aku stadium where all delegates for the congress will be accredited before gaining entrance into the stadium.

According to him, “where we are able to agree on concensus candidate we will go with it, but if there is any disagreement we will go into proper election”

Crisis Rocks APC As Governor Badaru Running Mate Expels From Party

Barely less than 48 hour to All progressive Congress state congress the running mate of governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar during 2011 general election Alhaji Dalladi Auyo was expelled from the party.

Alhaji Dalladi Auyo is one of the APC bigwigs in the Jigawa Northeast Senatorial zone and close political ally to governor Badaru Abubakar.

Alhaji Dalladi Auyo was gubernatorial running mate to Governor Badaru Abubakar under the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) during 2011 general election.

The APC chieftain in the state Alh. Danladi Auyo was suspended for six months on alleged anti party and flagrant critism against the state led APC government.

The suspension was announced by APC Chairman Auyo Local Government Alhaji

Sale Muhammad Ganuwa while briefing newsmen on the outcomes of the party caucus meeting in the local government.

Ganuwa said the party takes the decision after a series of consultation with all ward leaders and the party caucus.

According to him “the party executives agreed with the decision as a disciplinary action against the calculated attempt to smear the reputation of governor Badaru and the good work executed by APC which transform the life of Jigawa people at all ramifications.

Alhaji Danladi Auyo had recently in radio program attacked Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and the All Progressive Congress leadership style describing it as a total failure.

Tension As 30 Contestants Allege Hijack

Ahead of the APC state congress in Niger State, some contestants have alleged plot to disallow them from contesting by forcing them to accept the consensus candidates

In view if this claim, those interviewed alleged that no fewer than 30 of them aspiring for various positions were yet to be screened by the screening committee headed Umar Shuaibu 24 hours to the congress .

There is palpable tension as the contestants claimed that they spent over six hours waiting to be screened without the screening committee showing up.

The contestants alleged further that the Screening Committee Members have avoided those who are not endorsed by “superior powers” as consensus candidates.

An aspirant for the position of treasurer Eli Ndace alleged that the process of the congress have been hijacked as the committee acted contrary to the APC constitution.

Abdulazeez Ismaila Lapai also a contestant claimed that “ I called the Chairman of the Screening committee Shuaibu on he told me that his hands are tight and cannot see us”.

In Plateau State, indication have emerged yesterday that the party will adopt consensus candidate.

As against this background, the former speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon. Peter Ajang Azi, Hon.

Isa Chogosom and others have withdrew from the Chairmanship race to pave way for Hon. Rufus Bature from Barki Ladi LGA.

LEADERSHIP-weekend recalled that APC has zoned the party Chairmanship to Plateau North senatorial zone of State.

Those contesting for the State Chairmship position are Hon. Rufus Bature from Barki Ladi, Hon. Joshua Madaki former speaker Plateau State House of Assembly from Jos East, Isa Chungwonson from Barki Ladi LGA and others have step down for Hon. Rufus Bature to be adopted as consentious candidate tomorrow.

There is confusion over the venue of the congress tomorrow as the leadership of party held the venue of the no in secracy.

LEADERSHIP-weekend investigation revealed that many people who paid for the forms in banks are yet to be given forms.

It was further gathered that no party officials at the party secreteriat are on ground to attend to their complains as at the time of filling this report .

In his reaction the publicity secretary of APC in the State Hon. Chino Dafan said preparation for the congress tomorrow is on top gears.

He stressed that party is going to adopt consentious candidate tomorrow.

Rivers APC Set For State Congress

All is set for the conduct of state congress of APC in Rivers State.

Three members of the party, drawn from two major camps loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, will slug it out for the Chairmanship position.

They include pioneer Secretary of APC in the state, Chief Emeka Bekee; a chieftain of the party, Hon. Chizi Nyeomasila and former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Golden Ben Chioma.

LEADERSHIP Weekend visited the ApC state secretariat in Port Harcourt, it observed that apart from the Chairmanship position, other offices were unopposed.

Also several committees and sub-committees, including the Screening Committee were seen holding meetings in prepared for the Congress.

Although, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC in the state, Barrister Isaac Ogbobula said he was too busy to speak with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee for the Congress, Barrister Sogbeye Eli said the party was ready for the nationwide exercise.

Eli said: “We expect to have a very decent state congress where we are going to elected our new state executive committee. Coming from the background where we are coming from, people are estatic at the process of exercising their franchise to elect their own leaders.

“This is also part of the process that started from the ward. We have crossed the first hurdle which is the ward; we have also crossed the second hurdle which is the local government congress.”

APC Congress In Abia

LEADERSHIP Weekend’s visit to APC offices in Umuahia, the Abia State capital late Friday evening was greeted by serious contradicts even as the congress was less than 24 hours away.

At the No. 40, Uyo Street office, both candidates and members loyal to High Chief Ikechi Emenike, the secretary of the party’s Contact and Strategy Committee were seen busy preparing for the exercise.

Speaking in front of the two-storey building, which was almost covered with posters of the candidates, a leader of the party, Hon Obilor Ogbonna, said they will leave no stone unturned to ensure its success.

Similarly, a chairmanship candidate, Mazi Enyinnaya Harbor, who disclosed that 920 delegates will be participating in the exercise, said if elected he will take the opposition party to greater heights.

Until, the out-going Caretaker Committee, chairman, Hon Donatus Nwankpa was said to be preparing to addressed the press at the other office along Azikiwe Road on the exercise, there has been no signs of preparation for it.

A reliable source at the office at press time said that Nwankpa and some of his loyalists were holding a meeting with some visitors at the home of Senator Chris Adighije (Abia Central 2003-2007) in Umuahia South local government area of the state.

Meanwhile, sources said that the 7-member Congress Committee, chaired by Rt Hon Kolawole Babatunde from Ondo State has since arrived Umuahia for the exercise.

APC Set For State Congress In imo

All is now set for APC State Congress scheduled for Saturday, 16 October 2021.

This was made known by a statement issued by the chairman, publicity committee of the congress, Hon Declan Emelumba and made available to LEADERSHIP Saturday.

He stated that the congress will hold at the former Heroes Square, now known as Ndubuisi Kanu square on Saturday.

According to the statement, all delegates to the congress are to be physically present at the venue on or before 8am when accreditation will commence.

He said the accreditation which will elapse by 10am when actual voting will start will involve both statutory delegates and elected ones.

The statement emphasised that statutory delegates include serving and former national assembly members, former and serving members of the House of Assembly and others approved by the national body as delegates.

The release advised all those affected to ensure that they keep to the stipulated time while observing Covid-19 protocols.