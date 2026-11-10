APC-PCC Unveils 2027–2031 Manifesto, Promises Better Lives For Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), has unveiled the 2027–2031 manifesto ahead of next year’s general election, promising Nigerians a better life in President Bola Tinubu’s second term.

The manifesto, titled, From Reforms to Prosperity, was unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja, with the party outlining the party’s commitment to national prosperity.

According to the manifesto,

the first term of Tinubu rescued the economy from old instabilities and rebuilt the foundations and the

second term will turn stronger foundations into visible results in every state, local

government, ward, and community.

It asked Nigerians to expect by 2031 safer lives and communities – Stronger protection against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping; a police 1 service that responds when needed; and better protection of our borders.

“Lower Living Costs & Food Security: Inflation set on a sustained downward trajectory, domestic food production, storage, and processing expanded, and post-harvest losses halved, and goods moving more 2 quickly and cheaply between states.

“Reliable Power For Homes, Businesses & Communities: Available power generation scaled towards 10,000.

“Expanded Jobs & Higher Real Incomes: Annual economic growth accelerated to 6 per cent, youth unemployment halved, and equitable credit reached half of all economically active Nigerians.

“Quality Education & Accessible Healthcare: Out-of-school children halved, more children completing their education, 20,000 additional teachers deployed, health insurance expanded from more than 23 million enrollees to 40 per cent of Nigerians, and primary health centres functioning in at least 90 per cent of facilities, up from 53 per cent today…”

Speaking at the event, Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, described the APC manifesto as an “inviolable contract” with Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila said Tinubu had chosen to govern as a leader rather than a politician by implementing difficult economic reforms despite their immediate political and economic consequences.

He said the President prioritised future generations over the next election through the removal of petrol subsidy and reforms of the foreign exchange system.

“The difference between a politician and a leader is that while a politician thinks about the next election, a leader thinks about the next generation. And that is exactly what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said the manifesto contained measurable targets and commitments that would subject the administration to public accountability while translating economic reforms into shared prosperity.