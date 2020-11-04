The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State have expressed divergent views on how Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration is handling the issues surrounding flood victims in the state.

A press release signed by the state APC publicity secretary, Barr. Sylvester Imonina, accused the governor of showing, “I don’t care attitude” towards the flood victims, saying Delta State government under the leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has woefully failed in responding to the plight of thousands of Deltans whose lives and properties are ravaged by flood for several weeks now.

“It is a fact that horrific flood have displaced many Deltans, who live in the riverine areas of Delta South, Central and North senatorial districts and because of the negative effects of the flood, lives, homes, farmlands and businesses have been lost in most of these communities. In fact, the pains/trauma that those affected are going through cannot be quantified and which stares at them on the face every passing day”

But, the PDP said it is the height of impenitence, and indeed too late for the APC in Delta State to want to continue to give the impression that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is out of favour with the good people of the state.

In a statement, signed by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, the spokesman of the party in the state, the PDP said despite all the mischievous pranks of the APC and its infantile publicity machinery, the popularity of the governor and the people’s support for his good works has continued to soar, even in the face of the challenges that the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic has constantly posed with dwindling sources of funds.

By INNEH BARTH,