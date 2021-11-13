The National Conscience Party (NCP) in Kastina State has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed Nigerians within the periods they were given the mandate to govern the country.

State chairman of the party, Abdulmumini Shehu Sani, stated this while briefing pressmen on what he tagged: “The sorry state of affairs in Katsina State”, described the two major political parties as perpetual failures.

He said life had become extremely difficult for Nigerians under the APC administration of President Buhari as a result of insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

“The administration has brought so much poverty and suffering to the people. On the day of the PDP presidential campaign in 2014, all security agents were deployed to the venue of the campaign rally and around some major streets of Katsina which enabled armed men to gun down 150 people at a village in Faskari.

“This makes the PDP and APC the same in terms of bad governance and insecurity. The two parties have grossly failed Nigerians even under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari who had pledged to make life better for Nigerians,” he said.

Sani said the spate of insecurity in the state was different from other states as it was being nurtured by corruption and absence of leadership.