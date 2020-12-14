By ERNEST NZOR |

Leaders of Nigeria’s two leading political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), are to converge on Abuja on Tuesday for the public presentation of a book with the title, “Dear President Goodluck Jonathan (An Open Letter),” written by a Nigerian journalist and former Managing Editor of the Daily Times Newspaper, Bonaventure Phillips Melah.

According to a statement issued yesterday by Dr. Solomon Arase, a former Inspector General of Police and chairman of the book presentation organising committee, Dr. Reuben Abati, a former Presidential spokesman would review the book while Alhaji Bala Muhammed, governor of Bauchi State would be the chairman of the programme.

He added that other special invitees expected at the event which is taking place at the Executive Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja, include the leadership of the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government.

The statement said that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike would serve as Chief Book Presenter, supported by Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Bayelsa State governor, Sen. Duoye Diri, among many others.

Arase stated that former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Dame Patience Jonathan would be physically present at the occasion and that governors, senators, House of Representative members, serving and former ministers, political and religious leaders, among others are expected at the event.

The statement had it that, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111, Sultan of Sokoto and President, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs alongside His Royal Majesty, King Amalate Johnnie Turner, the Obigbo Mikimiki 1 of Obanema, Opume Kingdom, Ogbia, Bayelsa State are to be royal fathers of the day.

Arase said, “The book is an open letter written to the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan by a concerned Nigerian. The programme provides the platform for the writer to present the letter to Dr. Jonathan. It is after the presentation of the letter that we can begin to talk about the letter’s content.”

According to Arase, former President Goodluck Jonathan is a national and international figure which is the reason leaders of all the leading political parties as well as members of the diplomatic community, were invited to witness the presentation of the letter to him without consideration to whatever political colouration.