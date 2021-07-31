Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Munir; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ibrahim Usman; Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Suleiman Lere and Young Progressives Party (YPP), Malami Abdulkadir Salihu, are set to contest the Lere Federal Constituency by-election in Kaduna State.

INEC had earlier fixed August 14 for the election.

A statement signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday reminded political parties that the last day for the campaign is August 12, 2021.

Okoye said during the electioneering campaigns and all other activities involving a large gathering of people, political parties and candidates are required to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocol contained in the statement released by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Friday, July 30, 2021.

He said political parties must conduct their campaigns with civility and the best tradition of democratic ethos.

Okoye said political campaigns or slogans should not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.

“Abusive, intemperate, slanderous or base languages or insinuations or innuendoes designed or likely to provoke violent reactions or emotions shall not be employed or used in political campaigns,” he said.

He also reminded political parties that places designated for religious workshops, police stations and public offices should not be used for political campaigns, rallies and processions.

“The use of facemasks, observance of hand hygiene and the restriction of any enclosed venues to 50% of its installed capacity (while observing the 2 metre distance) are mandatory.

“Parties must also be guided by the INEC policy on the conduct of political events and the Code of Conduct for Voters and Political Parties within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.