By CHIBUZO UKAIBE and ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja
The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP) exchanged tackles yesterday over the
2023 presidential race.
The APC had fired the first salvo when it declared that Nigerians will
not forgive PDP for the numerous transgressions and agony it put them
through in the many years of its misrule which resulted to their
national chairman making public apology to the nation.
But in a swift reaction, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
said APC’s resort to diversionary attack on the party and churning out
long epistles of lies and false performance claims will not save it
from accounting for its atrocities in office.
APC also described as “laughable” the notion that Nigerians desire the
return of the PDP to power after its 16 years “misadventure.”
The APC further stated that it noted with concern the tales and
ramblings issued by PDP as a press release, adding that to all
discerning members of the public, it was full of sounds and fury,
signifying nothing.
The national secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention
Planning Committee, Sen. John AkpanUdoedehe, in a statement issued
yesterday in Abuja said the party believes that Nigerians should be
spared the trauma of the PDP’s disastrous 16 years in government.
AkpanUdoedehe stated: “We would ordinarily have allowed PDP to wallow
in its usual illusion – since its descent from power in 2015 – that
Nigerians desire their return to power; how laughable!
“We are constrained to set the records straight because it borders on
the collective sensibilities of Nigerians who have consistently and
resoundingly proven in two consecutive cycles of general elections as
well as other off-cycle elections, their outright rejection of the
contraption called PDP and their (Nigerians) preference and
endorsement of APC as the Party of choice for the majority of
Nigerians.
“More so, if falsehood is allowed to fester, it may don the garb of
truth. Where lies the moral authority of PDP to even contemplate
comparing themselves to APC after its wasteful years in governance;
but alas! Instead of burying its heads in shame, and allow sleeping
dogs lie, its rantings keep reminding us of the ignominious era where:
crude oil was sold at an average of $100 per barrel for a consecutive
period of 4 years, which gave an excess of at least $30 per barrel
above the budget benchmark and MTEF, and raking in surplus revenues –
windfall, if you like – for the country; yet what did Nigeria and
Nigerians have to show for that period. Nothing at all!”
The party noted that going by the cankerworm of revelations after the
descent of PDP, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) vault was thrown
open and virtually abandoning professionalism, “where individuals
drove in to cart away raw cash as political patronages and without
recourse to paperwork and inflationary consequences.”
In its response, PDP said APC’s resort to diversionary attack on the
PDP and churning out long epistles of lies and false performance
claims will not save it from accounting for its atrocities in
office.
The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan assured
that “these antics will not save the APC and its indicted leaders from
answering for atrocities which include the stealing of over N15
trillion public funds, manipulating the Buhari administration and
importing terrorists and bandits for 2019 general elections who are
now on rampage, killing innocent Nigerians, particularly in the
northern parts of our nation.