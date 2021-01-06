By CHIBUZO UKAIBE and ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) exchanged tackles yesterday over the

2023 presidential race.

The APC had fired the first salvo when it declared that Nigerians will

not forgive PDP for the numerous transgressions and agony it put them

through in the many years of its misrule which resulted to their

national chairman making public apology to the nation.

But in a swift reaction, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

said APC’s resort to diversionary attack on the party and churning out

long epistles of lies and false performance claims will not save it

from accounting for its atrocities in office.

APC also described as “laughable” the notion that Nigerians desire the

return of the PDP to power after its 16 years “misadventure.”

The APC further stated that it noted with concern the tales and

ramblings issued by PDP as a press release, adding that to all

discerning members of the public, it was full of sounds and fury,

signifying nothing.

The national secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention

Planning Committee, Sen. John AkpanUdoedehe, in a statement issued

yesterday in Abuja said the party believes that Nigerians should be

spared the trauma of the PDP’s disastrous 16 years in government.

AkpanUdoedehe stated: “We would ordinarily have allowed PDP to wallow

in its usual illusion – since its descent from power in 2015 – that

Nigerians desire their return to power; how laughable!

“We are constrained to set the records straight because it borders on

the collective sensibilities of Nigerians who have consistently and

resoundingly proven in two consecutive cycles of general elections as

well as other off-cycle elections, their outright rejection of the

contraption called PDP and their (Nigerians) preference and

endorsement of APC as the Party of choice for the majority of

Nigerians.

“More so, if falsehood is allowed to fester, it may don the garb of

truth. Where lies the moral authority of PDP to even contemplate

comparing themselves to APC after its wasteful years in governance;

but alas! Instead of burying its heads in shame, and allow sleeping

dogs lie, its rantings keep reminding us of the ignominious era where:

crude oil was sold at an average of $100 per barrel for a consecutive

period of 4 years, which gave an excess of at least $30 per barrel

above the budget benchmark and MTEF, and raking in surplus revenues –

windfall, if you like – for the country; yet what did Nigeria and

Nigerians have to show for that period. Nothing at all!”

The party noted that going by the cankerworm of revelations after the

descent of PDP, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) vault was thrown

open and virtually abandoning professionalism, “where individuals

drove in to cart away raw cash as political patronages and without

recourse to paperwork and inflationary consequences.”

In its response, PDP said APC’s resort to diversionary attack on the

PDP and churning out long epistles of lies and false performance

claims will not save it from accounting for its atrocities in

office.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan assured

that “these antics will not save the APC and its indicted leaders from

answering for atrocities which include the stealing of over N15

trillion public funds, manipulating the Buhari administration and

importing terrorists and bandits for 2019 general elections who are

now on rampage, killing innocent Nigerians, particularly in the

northern parts of our nation.