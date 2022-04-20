Aspirants gunning for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election will have to pay N100million to purchase the party’s presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

The party also pegged the nomination and expression of interest forms for the governorship contest at N50million.

The nomination and expression of interest forms for the Senate position will sell for N20million, while that of the House of Representatives will sell for N10millon, even as aspirants for State Houses of Assembly will pay N2million for theirs.

National publicity secretary of the governing party, Felix Morka, who gave the hint after the 11th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that the presidential nomination form would sell for N70million, while the expression of interest form would go for N30million.

Morka, however, faulted claims by the party’s national women leader, Betta Edu, that women will get free forms to contest elections, saying while women are entitled to free nomination forms, they must pay for expression of interest forms.