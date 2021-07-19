Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has alleged that for members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to vote against the electronic transmission of results in the 2023 general elections it means that they have a hidden agenda to rig the elections.

Governor Ortom who made this known in an interview with our correspondent warned that Benue State is a PDP state and whoever is coming into the state during the 2023 elections with the mind to rig should steer clear and have a rethink.

“I have said this and I am saying it again, Benue is a PDP State and we will not allow anyone to come and rig elections where they do not have support, because in Benue State APC don’t have support of the people, it is the PDP that has the support, so any attempt to rig the forthcoming elections here, will be vehemently resisted,” he warned.

According to him, “Benue voters are well educated and enlightened, so they are fully equipped and mobilised and are ready at any given time to defend their votes so anybody who stand on their way will be shown his or her way out.”

On the issue of the reintroduction of the Water Resource Bill where the president asked the National Assembly to hasten the passage of the Bill, the governor described the Bill as evil which he emphasised will never see the light of the day.

Ortom said, “Now everyone can see clearly that the APC led administration does not mean well for citizens of this country, the Water Resource Bill that was resisted by Nigerians and even the National Assembly has been reintroduced, for what?”

The Water Resource Bill, according to Governor Ortom is to replace RUGA settlement for herdsmen, cattle colony, as well as encourage open grazing.