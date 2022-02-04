BY George Agba and Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja, ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin ABU NMODU, Minna, ANAYo ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt, FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba, Muh’d Zangina Kura, Dutse, HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi, Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu And KABIR WURMA, Birnin Kebbi

The inauguration of state chairmen by the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday has plunged the governing party into deeper crisis as factions that conducted parallel congresses in most of the states have rejected the new state executives.

LEADERSHIP gathered that factions that are loyal to ministers and Senators have vowed to seek redress or continue with their pending cases in court.

Following the development, the national secretariat of the party was yesterday enveloped in palpable tension as aggrieved members from various states threw the party national headquarters into disarray.

The Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was forced to delay the inauguration of state party executives which was billed to hold at 10:00pm till about 5pm in the evening.

There was heavy security at the party’s national headquarters, with operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies positioned at the entrance of the gate and other strategic positions along Blantyre Street, Wuse 2 District, Abuja to stave off protest by aggrieved party stakeholders.

Supporters of the new state executives, journalists and some APC staff who were not aware that there was a stay-at-home circular were prevented from entering the party’s secretariat, even as commuters could not access the road leading to the place.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the party’s leadership beefed up security around the national secretariat to avoid disruption of the inauguration by angry supporters from states where there were parallel congresses leading to the emergence of two party executives in the affected states.

The party had on Wednesday night issued a circular ordering staff of the secretariat to not to report for work yesterday in a bid to manage the situation to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

There was apprehension that since the party’s national reconciliation committee led by former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is yet to round up its assignment disgruntled members of the party besiege the party secretariat to stop the inauguration.

The state congresses were mired in crisis, with aggrieved stakeholders challenging the exercise in court.

But after over six hours of delay, the national caretaker committee of the APC eventually inaugurated state party chairmen without administering oath of office on them.

The oath of office, which is the conventional way of extracting commitment and acceptance of responsibilities delegated to office holders was preemptively avoided in the ceremony which lasted a few minutes.

The national caretaker committee did not mention Kano and Sokoto States apparently because the issues surrounding the recently conducted state congresses are yet to be addressed by the reconciliation committee.

Speaking during the inauguration, the national secretary of party, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said he had been directed to hand over certificates of return to the new state party executives signaling that there is no much that is expected from them even though most of the state chairmen have litigations to face at the courts.

A total of 34 state chairmen were inaugurated, namely The state Chairmen inaugurated today

In his address, the chairman of state chairmen of the APC, Bukar Dalori (Borno State), thanked governor Buni for leading the party with what he called unimpeachable commitment to move the party forward and carrying all members and leaders along.

He said, “In the last few months, we have witnessed leadership finesse in the manner party affairs are conducted. There is no doubt that Your Excellency has brought your experience to bear in piloting the affairs of our great party.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the limitations associated with it, your practical ingenuity to still mobilize people to join the party will go down memory lane as being uncharacteristically magnificent. We remember vividly how all the Committees, especially the Women and Youths Mobilization Committee led by Governor Yahaya Bello deployed the media to market our party to millions of Nigerians. APC is indeed blessed with great leaders.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we wish to pledge our unalloyed loyalty to the leadership of Your Excellency and to assure you that we are all behind you all the way as your achievements have shown your sterling qualities. You are a great example to all of us and in the next few weeks, we shall be learning from you, the magic that brought Governors and other political bulldozers to the party.

“There was a joke among party members that when you see Governor Mai Mala Buni with an opposition leader, APC is about to witness an influx. How you do it without noise, makes it even more commendable. It is in the interest of all party leaders and members to give you the deserved support. You are a blessing to our party. We have taken your charge in good faith and like soldiers, we shall be unrelenting in marching our party to a commanding and convincing victory in 2023.”

The state chairmen inaugurated were Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu (Abia), Alh Ibrahim Bilal (Adamawa), Mr Augustine Enefiok Ekanem (Akwa Ibom), Hon Basil Ejike (Anambra), Alh Babayo Aliyu Misau (Bauchi), Dr. Dennis Otiotio (Bayelsa), Mr Augustine Agada (Benue), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno), and Mr. Alphonsus Orgar Eba Esq. (Cross River).

Others include Elder Omeni Sabotie(Delta), Hon. Stanley Okoro Emegha (Ebonyi), retired Col David Imuse (Edo), Barr. Omotosho Paul Ayodele (Ekiti), Chief Ogochukwu Agballah (Enugu), Mr Nitte K Amangal (Gombe), Dr Macdonald Ebere (Imo), Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel (Jigawa), Air Cdre Emmanuel Jekada (Rtd) (Kaduna), Alh. Muhammed Sani (Katsina), Alh. Abubakar Muhammed Kana (Kebbi) and Hon Abdullahi Bello (Kogi).

Others are Prince Sunday Adeniran Fagbemi (Kwara), Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi (Lagos), Mr John D Mamman (Nasarawa), Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro (Niger), Chief Yemi Sanusi (Ogun), Engr Ade Adetimehin (Ondo), Prince Adegboyega Famodun (Osun), Hon Isaac Omodewu (Oyo), Hon Rufus Bature (Plateau), Chief Emeka Bekee (Rivers). Hon Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi (Taraba), Alh Muhammed A. Gadaka (Yobe), Alh. Tukur Umar Danfulani (Zamfara) and Alh. Abdulmalik Usman (FCT).

A national chairmanship aspirant of the party, Mohammed Saidu Etsu, congratulated the newly inaugurated party chairmen, urging them to be a uniting factor in the party and build the party beyond 2023 election.

Saidu Etsu advised the state party chairmen to reciprocate APC reset agenda which the aspirants stand for by “rebranding the party beyond 2023, entrench party supremacy on all members, build solid internal democracy in the party and reward members according to their efforts and contributions in building the party.”

But factions in some states rejected the new party executives, as most of the factional groups have manifested their opposition to the development.

In Rivers, a faction of the party loyal to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has described the inauguration of state executives of the party as an exercise in futility.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, a chieftain of the faction, Chief Tony Okocha, insisted that the state congresses where the executives were elected were flawed.

Okocha said, “The inauguration in Abuja is an exercise in futility. It cannot stand the test of time because the process through which they came in was flawed.

“It is just a matter of time and everything will come to the open. You cannot build on nothing and expect it to stand. As I said earlier, it is an exercise in futility.”

Also speaking to LEADERSHIP, treasurer of the APC faction, Hon. Innocent Ajaelu, said the national leadership of the party does not mean well for the party in the state.

Ajaelu said: “By inaugurating the Emeka Beke-led executives, the APC is trying to make the same mistake it made in Rivers State three years ago. How can you inaugurate an executive when our matter is still in the High Court of Rivers State?

“The decision of the National Secretariat of APC to go ahead with the inauguration of the Rivers State executives of the party shows that they do not mean well for us.”

In Kwara State, the Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa’s faction of APC has scheduled a meeting to take a decision on its members’ next line of action following the inauguration of the state APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi.

A stalwart of the APC faction in the state, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo disclosed during an interview with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin yesterday.

“We are studying the development. You will recall that our faction issued a statement on Wednesday that Kwara APC issue remains unresolved contrary to the position of Senator Abdullahi Adamu – led reconciliation committee.

“Whatever line of action we will take will come up later. A meeting has been slated to discuss this.”

The immediate-past APC chairman in Enugu, Dr Ben Nwoye yesterday commended the national leadership of the party for refusing to inaugurate the executive committee of the party in the state.

Nwoye, a former secretary of the Forum of APC Chairmen insisted that the person whose name was submitted as state chairman in Enugu, by some party leaders, did not participate in the congress of the party held in the state.

Nwoye insisted that Adolphus Udeh was duly elected as the APC state chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, supporters of a former commissioner in Enugu State Ugochukwu Agballa had already concluded preparation to give their leader a heroic welcome.

Billboards congratulating Agballa were visible in different parts of Enugu.

Recall that Three persons namely, Ude, Agballa and former military governor of Gombe State, retired Group Captain Joe Orji, laid claim to being chairman of the APC after separate congresses.

We Won’t Recognise Kana Zuru Leadership, Say Aliero’s Supporters

In Kebbi State, the APC camp loyal to the former Governor Muhammadu Adamu Aleiro who now represents Kebbi Central at the National Assembly distanced itself from the inauguration.

Speaking to our correspondent, former special assistant on media to Aliero, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru, said his boss was unaware of the “so-called inauguration” which is to be performed today in the state by APC led by one Muhammed Kana Zuru.

”My boss, Senator, Muhammed Adamu Aleiro was neither informed no his group have received any information regarding this inauguration that you are talking about.”

Corroborating, former spokesperson of APC in the state, Alhaji Sani Dododo, who is now in Aliero’s camp, said the APC leadership led by Mohammed Kana Zuru does not exist.

Benue, Niger Factions Head For Court

In Benue State, the factional APC chairman, Barr. Oga Mathew Omale-Omale has filed an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the swearing in of the Benue State APC chairman elect and two other officials.

In suit no: MHC/14/22 that was filed at the High Court of the Makurdi Judicial Division, penultimate week, Omale sought the Court to restrain APC from swearing the chairman-elect, treasurer-elect as well as the assistant secretary-elect as officials of the party.

The suit, instituted by JS Okutepa and JJ Usman, insisted that Omale-Omale and the two others were consensus candidates of the party.

It would be recalled that the APC in the state has been factionalised since the state congresses of the party that was held in 2021.

In Niger State, the state High Court has fixed February 10, this year, to determine the fate of the APC state executives.

The suit was filed by the group led by Nasir Ubadiya who held their congress the same day as the recognised group inaugurated yesterday in Abuja.

When asked about their position on the inauguration, vice chairman of the group in Niger South, Sidi Saba said “how can a caretaker inaugurate duly elected officials, the inauguration should have been after the National convention”

“We will not talk much about the inauguration because we have a case in court and the ruling is coming up by the 10th of this month, we will talk on the legality of what happened after the court ruling,” he said.

It will be recalled that on October 16, 2021, the state APC congress, held and 15 plaintiffs who claimed to be aspirants during the state congress filed the suit at the State High Court II in Minna after the exercise.

Keyamo’s Associates Keep Mum

Members of APC Leaders’ Council in Delta State which the minister of state for Labour, Festus Keyamo, belongs to kept mum yesterday over the inauguration of APC state chairmen in Abuja.

The chieftains who are APC factions in the state have already resigned their membership.

Acting state publicity secretary of APC, Sylvester Imonina; acting state welfare secretary, Precious Enuenweayoi; and former deputy chairman of the party, Cyril Ogodo, had last Tuesday, resigned their positions and membership from APC and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Imonina, when contacted on the issue, said they are no longer members of APC as they have already torn their APC membership cards and set the brooms, the symbol of the APC, on fire.

He said they are neither surprised nor perturbed over the inauguration because those inaugurated cannot mobilise to win even a councilorship election in the state.

But the APC directorate of Media and Publicity in Delta State, in a statement signed by, Pius Ituru, said they remain resolute under the leadership of deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and Engr Omeni Sobotie.

“The exit of the decampees can be described as “good riddance to bad rubbish” because the party has come to discover that they were moles in the fold of Delta APC that is waxing very strong, APC in Delta said.

Marafa Kicks

Meanwhile, in Zamfara, the Sen Kabiru Marafa-led faction of APC has faulted the inauguration of the executives loyal to Governor Bello Matawalle-led faction of APC faction by the National Working Committee.

Spokesman of Marafa’s faction, Bello Bakyasuwa said the issuance of the certificate to the Matawalle’s chairman was wrong as there was pending suit challenging the Congress in the state.

“We are totally against the inauguration of the Matawalle led faction by the National Working Committee of the party”, he added.

Bakyasuwa however reiterated the determination of the faction to continue with its judicial process to the logical conclusion.

APC Executives Escape Lynching In Jigawa

The chairman House Committee on Power and member representing Birnin Kudu Buji constituency, Hon Magaji Da”u Aliyu and some APC state executives narrowly escaped lynching by suspected aggrieved members of his constituency.

The incident happened when the aggrieved members blocked the road and stopped the lawmaker and APC executives from engaging in a political event organised by the latter.

The aggrieved members who came out in large numbers were armed with machetes, sticks and other dangerous weapons. They threatened to attack anyone who dared to pass through the roadblock they mounted in Kukuma town of Buji local government of the state.

The aggrieved members said they took the action to express their dissatisfaction over the poor representation by their representative Hon Aliyu in the National Assembly.

The group who surrounded the road were heard chanting “Bamayi, Bamay!!!” which translates to “enough.”

The situation however degenerated into a direct confrontation between the aggrieved members and political thugs in the entourage of the lawmaker, leading to the burning down of billboards and other structures that carried political symbols in the area.

While contacted, the legislative aide to the lawmaker, Barrister Murtala Isa said the incident was not an attack on the lawmaker’s convoy, insisting that it was a minor disagreement among the party members.

Mustapha Congratulates Newly-Inaugurated State Chairmen, Rallies Support For Them

An aspirant for the national chairmanship of APC, Mallam Saliu Mustapha yesterday urged the newly inaugurated chairmen of state chapters of the party to be accommodating and magnanimous in victory.

He said this in a statement issued on his behalf by his media aide Dapo Okubanjo in the aftermath of the inauguration of the State Executive Committees (SECs) in Abuja.

“It is a good thing to see that the path to our National Convention on February 26 has been further brightened with the inauguration of new chairmen at state level by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our party.

“So while I’m congratulating the new SECs especially the chairmen,I also believe it’s the best time to appeal to all party members to consider the group interest in line with our party’s reconcilation move and rally behind them.

“It would also be good for the new party leaders at the state to extend a hand of fellowship to all aggrieved party members,”the statement added.

Mustapha who is the Turaki of ilorin also urged the new state excos to brace up for the battle ahead.

He said: “Now that the ceremony in Abuja is over, our state executive members have to now be focused on the big task ahead.

“We have elections coming up in almost exactly 12 months. So it is high time we began to close ranks to confront the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and their antics.

“I’m pledging that If elected as the party’s National Chairman, I will do all that is necessary to make your jobs easier ahead of the 2023 elections.

“You won’t be left to carry the burden alone with me in the saddle and this is a promise that I will keep especially with my experience in party administration.

Mustapha also urged all APC members to cooperate with the new chairmen to enable them succeed

Aregbesola Campaign Office Attacked

In Osun, gunmen suspected to be loyal to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola led-IleriOluwa group yesterday evening attacked the Oranmiyan House, the campaign office of former governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The gunmen also attempted to raze the building.

The attack came a few minutes after members of The Osun Progressives TOP, a caucus of the APC, in the state, had its weekly meeting at the premises of the building.

The hoodlums arrived around 5pm shooting sporadically directly into the building damaging the glasses of the building.

The transformer inside the building was also shot during the attack.

According to reports, one of the hoodlums that attacked the building after arrest by the Police told law enforcement agents that they were mobilised to stage the attack by a thug loyal to the state government.

APC Finally Notify INEC Of February 26 National Convention Date

Meanwhile, after keeping members guessing about the possibility of keeping to the announced date or expecting another shift, the APC leadership has finally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it will hold its national convention on 26 of February.

The notice of convention is contained in a letter written to the electoral body by the party’s national Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

In a letter signed by its national chairman and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, and national secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, the INEC is informed of the party’s national convention slated for February 26.

In the letter dated February 2, 2022 and addressed to INEC chairman, the APC stated: “Follow up to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40 dated 11% July, 2021 on the NOTICE FOR THE CONDUCT OF NATIONAL CONVENTION.

“This is to inform the Commission that our great Party has scheduled to hold its National Convention on Saturday, 26% February, 2022. This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”