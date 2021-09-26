Plateau State governor and chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is preparing ground to receive more governors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor who said he was part of those who formed the PDP regretted that it was a mistake to have been part of the PDP, adding that APC is the best party that has come to redeem Nigerians.

The governor stated this yesterday while flagging off local government election campaigns and the presentation of APC flags to the 17 local government chairmanship candidates in Shendam ahead of the October 9 polls in the state.

Lalong said, “Some people were making noise that APC is a dead party, but as far as we are concerned, we have not seen any governor, Senator or House Reps member jumping from APC to PDP, but rather many of them and even former ministers are coming into APC now”.

He stated that APC was busy preparing ground and space for more PDP governors, Senators and Rep members to defect to the APC ahead of the 2023 General elections.

Governor Lalong said the opposition PDP thought his administration was joking when the State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) announced the conduct of the LG elections.

“Some people think we will not conduct the LG elections, but I have said it that by the grace of God and in the Spirit of APC in Nigeria, we will conduct the election and win in all the LG seats by God’s grace”.