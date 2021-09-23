The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the conduct of the state congresses by two weeks.

The congresses which was earlier fixed for October 2 across the states was rescheduled to October 16, 2021.

The exercise is preparatory to the much-anticipated elective national convention.

The rescheduling of the congresses was disclosed by the national secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

Akpanudoedehe who was silent on the reason for postponing of the exercise, said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled nationwide State Congresses to Saturday, 16th October, 2021.

“An updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses will be released to the public in due course,” the terse statement added.

Recall that the party on September 4 conducted its nationwide Local Government Congresses having conducted its Ward Congresses on July 31, this year.

Both earlier conducted congresses deepened the crisis in some state chapters of the party, as warring camps held parallel congresses, resorted to legal action amid expulsion of members.

Some of the states where the outcome of the last congresses created more rift are Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Osun, Delta, Delta, Niger.