Industrialist and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Tein T.S. Jack-Rich, yesterday said he will industrialise Benue State and create over 450,000 direct jobs in the state if elected as president in 2023.

Jack-Rich made the promise when he received a delegation of founding leaders of the APC in Benue State led by an elder statesman, Senator Jack Tilley-Gyado at his campaign office in Abuja.

He identified River Benue in Makurdi as a strategic economic hotspot with untapped economic potentials as encapsulated in the blueprint of his vision for a prosperous Nigeria.

Jack-Rich said he plans to canalise River Benue and harness its full economic potentials with a view to industrialising Benue State and the Middle Belt in general.

He said the move would create over 450,000 direct jobs in Benue State with its multiplier effect on the household economy.

“I have identified key economic hotspots within the confluence in Makurdi where we can build a strategic Seaport, we will clear the waterways, expand and dredge the Canals to allow for easy sail and berth of vessels with goods and services in and out of the Benue waterways. We will also have a Shipyard at the Benue Seaport. When we do this it would create over 450,000 direct jobs. Marine Transportation will also thrive in the State when this happens”.

The presidential aspirant also said the industrialisation of the Agricultural sector of Benue State would make more economic sense when the potentials of River Benue are fully harnessed.

“When we do this industrialization would make much sense to the people of Benue State who are predominantly into farming. So, we will industrialize the Agricultural Sector of Benue State leveraging on the economic potentials of River Benue.

“This is part of my vision, and to achieve this, we are deploying nothing less than five thousand equipment to Benue State. Each equipment will engage nothing less than 90 persons so that our Youth can leave the street and get into the economic value chain of the state”.

On the National front, Jack-Rich also promised to set aside five percent of the country’s oil revenue as a stimulus package for the socio-economic development of local communities and general wellbeing of the masses.

He said his administration will establish Community Development Banks to manage the 5% oil revenue for the local communities.

Jack-Rich said he would ensure that there is a proper ecosystem within the Traditional Value System comprising District Heads, Chiefs, Traditional Rulers and local authorities to administer the proceeds from oil and gas for the advancement of the local communities.

“From the National point of view, there is what I call the quick, quick wins which the low hanging fruits. I will inject stimulus such that every single Ward would have access to nothing less than 5% of the country’s oil revenue”

“This 5% oil revenue will be channeled through a Nigerian Bank that will be established in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“We will introduce a Community Development Bank that will manage the money on behalf of the Communities and Wards”.