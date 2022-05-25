A two-time Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Kaduna State, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, has appealed to delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to elect credible candidates in the party’s primary elections.

Dattijo, who is contesting for the Kaduna Central senatorial seat, in a voice note made in Hausa language, which was shared on Tuesday, said the primary election offers opportunity for the people to choose their representatives in the state.

The development expert also appealed to the delegates to elect him as their representative for Kaduna Central senatorial district.

“My name is Mohammed Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, the Senatorial aspirant for Kaduna Central.

“I am calling on all delegates and various leaders to vote for those who have credibility to represent the people as their Senator.

“This is a great opportunity for delegates to select for their people representatives in the Kaduna Central senatorial zone.

“I am pleading for your support in the forthcoming primaries,” the Senatorial aspirant said.

Recall that Dattijo recently stepped down from the Kaduna governorship race following the endorsement of Senator Uba Sani by incumbent Governor Nasir El-rufai.

Dattijo, who is a Prince of the Zazzau Emirate, drawing his royal lineage from the late Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dalhatu Usman Yero of the Fulato-Borno ruling dynasty of Zazzau.

The international development expert was recently appointed as an associate and founding member of Dunning Africa Center by the prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom. In 2018, he was appointed by the World Bank as a member of its Expert Advisory Council on citizen engagement.