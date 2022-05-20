The Osinbajo Campaign Media Team May 19, 2022 have said they have seen an outlandish news report that a so-called “Osinbajo Campaign Organisation has said that it would provide hotel accommodation for more than 7,000 All Progressives Congress delegates across the country during the party’s presidential primary election.”

In a statement, the campaign office said attributing such a claim to Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President, in the Office of the Vice-President, the report falsely claimed that “Ojudu announced this to delegates in Minna, while wooing them to vote for Osinbajo during the party’s primaries.”

The statement reads “For the records, Senator Ojudu at no time made such a claim and the Osinbajo Campaign team has no such plans. Such reported offers of free accommodation and free food should be ignored.

“The Vice President continues to spend time interacting directly with the APC delegates and stakeholders across the states answering their questions on issues of politics and governance.

“It is the plan and intention of the Osinbajo Campaign Team to keep engaging the APC delegates on the major issues of the day, exchanging ideas on how to move the country forward and forging a partnership of stakeholders whose collaboration would go beyond the 2023 elections.”